Piedmont not lacking for spring festivals

Three spring events will contribute toward Piedmont’s reputation as a small-town destination for regional tourism. The city’s business owners and leadership are happy to bring in guests and show them environmentally friendly features such as Terrapin Creek, the Chief Ladiga Trail, Dugger Mountain and more.
The downtown area, which is where the two festivals will be held, is growing, too, especially with businesses that serve the tourists, such as the Coddiwomple resupply store for hikers and bikers and the new Rustic on Main shopping mall.
“This is the first time for Celebrate Trails Day,” said business owner Kevin Cunningham.
Within the past few years, he and his wife, Maggie, invested in a former hardware store alongside the Ladiga Trail to transform it into a place where tourists can eat, shop and soon, stay. The couple hope to build a few tiny houses on their property behind the former store.
Cunningham said Piedmont and Birmingham are the only two places in Alabama where Celebrate Trails Day is taking place.
“We want people to come in and enjoy these family friendly events, and we will have special things for children to do. We want to be a destination city, and we must give people things to do when they come.”
The Rails to Trails Conservancy, a national organization, created Celebrate Trails Day, which is being celebrated across the nation. This year Celebrate Trails Day coincides with Earth Day.
Piedmont’s mayor has hoped for more tourism for years, so he and the City Council have encouraged eco-tourism in Piedmont.
“I appreciate Kevin and Maggie, and others, who have been instrumental in bringing new activity to the city,” Mayor Bill Baker said. “One of the Alabama Trails Foundation’s employees, DeForest Tuggle, is over our area of the state and is also excited about Celebrate Trails Day, which is on April 22. The Cunninghams have organized the Strawberry Festival for May 13, and the Throttle Kings are holding one of their car shows on May 6. All three events will bring people into our city and let them see what all we have here.”
Celebrate Trails Day on the Chief Ladiga Trail
In Piedmont on April 22, the national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s program and several state trail organizations are teaming up for several other trail-related events. The cities of Anniston and Jacksonville are also involved in a Saturday full of family and individual fun.
— 8 a.m. – Register by Friday, April 21, for the Wild Alabama, a four-mile, out-and-back hike on the Pinhoti Trail highlighting the confluence of the Pinhoti and Ladiga Trails with the Terrapin Creek water trail. For details, register, visit https//alabamatrailsfoundation.org/trailsday2003.
— 9:30 a.m. — The Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association will host two group bike rides. Riders may meet at either Mike Tucker Park in Anniston or the Jacksonville Train Depot at 9:30 a.m. to head on the Ladiga Trail, by 10 a.m. toward Piedmont. Hydration and information stations will be set up at multiple locations on the trail for bikers.
— 11 a.m. — Alongside the trail in Piedmont, the Pinhoti Pizza Company will host food trucks and live music beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. Also, registration for a cornhole competition opens at noon with the contest to begin at 1 p.m. Register at the information booth at Optimist Park beside the Chief Ladiga Trail behind Exit Realty Foothills and Rustic on Main Street.
— Noon — A fun walk steps off from the Jacksonville Community Center in association with the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge. It challenges participants to complete 100 miles of physical activity in 2023.
Those who teamed up to promote the events are the Alabama Trails Foundation, the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, the Pinhoti Pizza Company, Wild Alabama, the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development and Jacksonville State University. The Rails to Trails Conservancy is supporting multiple events across the country.
For more information, visit Celebrate Trails Day on the Chief Ladiga Trail on Facebook.
Throttle Kings Car Show
On May 6, the Piedmont Throttle Kings will host the Throttle Kings Car Show. Spectators are free, and vehicle registration fee is $10. The event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A deejay will provide music, and Bubba’s Sno Biz will be open for food, drinks and snacks. The Saturday event is at the park on McFarland Avenue and East Ladiga Street in Piedmont.
All cars, trucks, motorcycles, classics, modern muscle vehicles, hot rods, rat rods, sports bikes and cruisers are welcome to register. Contacts are Jimmy McCurdy at 256-282-3292 and Bubba Jackson at 256-282-1593.
Piedmont Strawberry Festival
For the second year, several businesses in Piedmont are sponsoring the Piedmont Strawberry Festival at Optimist Park behind Rustic on Main and Exit Realty Foothills on May 13. The festival begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. The deadline for vendors is April 15, and the application is on Facebook found at “Second Annual Piedmont Strawberry Festival.”
— The final turn-in for the best strawberry dessert contest will be at noon at the festival information tent. Only one entry per person is allowed, and entry forms will be available at the Festival Information Tent. Five sample portions of the dessert need to be provided for the judges.
— The cornhole tournament registration opens at noon and begins at 1 p.m. Entry forms will be available at the Venecia’s Foundation Tent beside the Pinhoti Pizza Company. The tournament benefits Venecia’s Foundation and is $20 per person to enter. Teams will be blind draw and double elimination. Prizes will be announced before the tournament starts. After it ends, there will be opportunities to take part in more blind draw matches.
Sponsors for the festival are EXIT Realty Foothills, Rustic on Main, Pope Furniture, No Worries Kayak, Pinhoti Pizza Company and Foundation Fitness.
The vendor application deadline on April 15. See “2023 Piedmont Strawberry Festival” on Facebook for more details.