Piedmont not lacking for spring festivals

strawberry fest

Last year’s first Strawberry Festival in Piedmont was a popular event and has been rescheduled for this spring. In Piedmont. There are three scheduled festivals planned for the next few weeks: the Celebrate Trails Day on April 22, the Throttle Kings Car Show on May 6, and the Piedmont Strawberry Festival on May 13.

 Courtesy photo

Three spring events will contribute toward Piedmont’s reputation as a small-town destination for regional tourism. The city’s business owners and leadership are happy to bring in guests and show them environmentally friendly features such as Terrapin Creek, the Chief Ladiga Trail, Dugger Mountain and more.

The downtown area, which is where the two festivals will be held, is growing, too, especially with businesses that serve the tourists, such as the Coddiwomple resupply store for hikers and bikers and the new Rustic on Main shopping mall.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 