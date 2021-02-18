You are the owner of this article.
Piedmont man indicted on domestic violence charge

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Piedmont man recently after he allegedly attacked a woman last fall.

The grand jury indicted Jody Gene McIntyre, 26, during its January session on charges of first-degree domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment. He was initially arrested on Sept. 28.

According to his indictments, McIntyre seriously injured a woman on Sept. 25 using a flashlight and a “pliers like object.” He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she left.

McIntyre was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond set at $18,000. His arraignment is set for March 18.

An attempt Thursday to reach McIntyre’s defense attorney for additional comment was unsuccessful.

First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, InIntyre could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay up to $60,000.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

