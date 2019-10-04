Driving down South Center Avenue in Piedmont, you’ll find the city’s Fire Department, its downtown facade and a veterans monument in Bobby Tucker’s yard.
“It’s just a big ol’ eagle,” said Tucker.
That bronze, painted eagle with a 6-foot wingspan towers above the yard on its sculpted American flag perch. The eagle and flag sit atop a half-buried and cemented pedestal that reads: “Honoring veterans past, present and future. Thank you for your faithful service.”
“I just think it shows some appreciation for the veterans. Several live right here on the street,” said Tucker, who is a veteran himself, serving for over three years in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of airman first class.
Tucker, a Piedmont native who moved to Seagrove Beach, Fla., before returning to the city recently, bought the statue for $3,000 at what he describes as a “high-dollar yard sale” while in Florida.
“When I saw it, I thought it was unusual,” Tucker said. “Not many people have anything like it.”
Tucker put up the behemoth in his yard in Florida, but Hurricane Michael, the Category 5 storm that swept through the Atlantic in October 2018, had other ideas. The statue was damaged, with the eagle separating from the rest.
Tucker moved back to Piedmont soon afterwards, where he had the statue welded and repaired.
“We hauled it in two pieces, because the eagle came off in the hurricane,” Tucker said. “I just didn’t care too much for Florida anymore.”
After the help of a small crane to heft the statue into its current position, it was ready to be shown off.
Tucker said that the statue immediately began drawing attention.
“It’s an eye-catcher,” Tucker said. “Everybody that drives up the road looks at it, some of them get out and take a picture.”