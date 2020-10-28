Piedmont man charged with shooting into home

Piedmont police charged a man Tuesday after he allegedly shot at two women and assaulted another last week.
Authorities charged Austin Ray Smith, 27, of Piedmont with shooting into an occupied building and third-degree domestic violence.
According to Smith’s arrest warrants, he shot into a home occupied by two women and slapped another woman across the face on Oct. 22.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Piedmont police for more details was not immediately successful.
Smith was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $18,000. As of Wednesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.