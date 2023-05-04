 Skip to main content
Trails to growth

Piedmont adding homes, businesses thanks to ecotourism trend

As ecotourism continues to thrive in Piedmont, it’s driving a business and residential boom that contributes to the tax base. And as is typical in a region of economic growth, more begets more. Home sales are increasing and businesses are growing.

For example, KarryAnn and Brandon Moore have expanded what began as only a coffee shop. Kevin and Maggie Cunningham have turned a former hardware store into a tourism center, and a visitor from Georgia, Daniel Kline, plans to have a golf-related entertainment center in downtown Piedmont by July and possibly move to the city.

Piedmont ecotourism Chief Lidega Trail sigh
Piedmont ecotourism festival

A recent festival at Optimist Park attracted hundreds of visitors and local residents. On May 13, the Strawberry Festival will take place at the park.
Piedmont ecotourism Jim Epik

Jim Epik of Weaver rides his bike to Piedmont three to four times a week. Recently, he rode through the Ladiga Trail on Celebrate Trails Day.
Piedmont ecotourism ice cream

Jennifer South and her husband Craig run two side-by-side businesses near U.S. 278. She sells homemade fudge, ice cream, popcorn in a variety of flavors, cookies and dozens of other treats and gifts to visitors to Piedmont. His shop sells guns.
Piedmont ecotourism gun store

Jennifer South and her husband Craig run two side-by-side businesses near U.S. 278. She sells homemade fudge, ice cream, popcorn in a variety of flavors, cookies and dozens of other treats and gifts to visitors to Piedmont. His shop sells guns.
Piedmont ecotourism Kevin Cunningham and Shon Austin

Kevin Cunningham, right, and his friend, Shon Austin, move a bike rack on the patio of his new business. It was renovated with the idea of catering to hikers along the Pinhoti Trail. Cunningham and his wife Maggie hope to have their pizza business open by the summer.
Piedmont ecotourism T-shirt

T-shirts available in the Eubanks Welcome Center taut the Chief Ladiga Trail, so named because of the Creek Indian leader who signed an agreement to give up claim to lands in Northeast Alabama in exchange for some land for his family.
Piedmont ecotourism Renee and Bryce Laurie

Renee and Bryce Laurie, of Knoxville, Tenn. ride the Chief Ladiga Trail on Thursday afternoon.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 