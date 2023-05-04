Piedmont adding homes, businesses thanks to ecotourism trend

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Jennifer South and her husband Craig run two side-by-side businesses near U.S. 278. She sells homemade fudge, ice cream, popcorn in a variety of flavors, cookies and dozens of other treats and gifts to visitors to Piedmont. His shop sells guns.
Kevin Cunningham, right, and his friend, Shon Austin, move a bike rack on the patio of his new business. It was renovated with the idea of catering to hikers along the Pinhoti Trail. Cunningham and his wife Maggie hope to have their pizza business open by the summer.
T-shirts available in the Eubanks Welcome Center taut the Chief Ladiga Trail, so named because of the Creek Indian leader who signed an agreement to give up claim to lands in Northeast Alabama in exchange for some land for his family.
As ecotourism continues to thrive in Piedmont, it’s driving a business and residential boom that contributes to the tax base. And as is typical in a region of economic growth, more begets more. Home sales are increasing and businesses are growing.
For example, KarryAnn and Brandon Moore have expanded what began as only a coffee shop. Kevin and Maggie Cunningham have turned a former hardware store into a tourism center, and a visitor from Georgia, Daniel Kline, plans to have a golf-related entertainment center in downtown Piedmont by July and possibly move to the city.
The new business will give both young and old the chance to play golf in the dark or play on golf simulators that allow golfers to virtually play on one of 70 golf courses from around the world.
It seems as if the business community has awakened to Piedmont’s potential as a hiking and biking town, a designation one newcomer to Piedmont says harkens back to the hiking and biking towns that grew up along the Appalachian Trail 50 years ago.
The attention is closely related to two things: the city’s natural features and the popular trend in the nation for people to enjoy time outdoors.
According to figures from the Outdoor Industry Association, 54 percent of Americans, ages six and over, took part in at least one outdoor activity in 2021. The group’s studies also state that, in 2021, the number of outdoor participants was 165.6 million compared to 143.6 million in 2016, an increase from 49 percent to 54 percent during the five-year-period. In contrast, from 2007 until 2016, the number of Americans enjoying the outdoors remained the same.
Alabama’s outdoor groups are also paying attention to Piedmont. Just last month, the Alabama Trails Foundation, the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, and the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development’s Wild Alabama held events in the city on Earth Day.
Maggie Johnston, the executive director of Wild Alabama, said her organization has a mission to engage people in protecting the forests, meadows and wetlands. She said she is happy to see the energy that is happening in Piedmont.
“This community is a hub of activity because of its confluence of trails,” she said. “From the Chief Ladiga Trail to the Pinhoti Trail to the Terrapin Creek waterway, these are all pathways to the incredible wild places that our state has to offer.”
Piedmont’s advantages
Fans of Piedmont list a number of reasons it’s attractive to outdoors-loving folks.
The city is along or near two of the most important trails in the nation, which actually intersect at nearby Dugger Mountain. The wooded Pinhoti Trail is a 339-mile trail that connects to the Appalachian Trail, while the Chief Ladiga Trail, 355 miles long, is paved and flat, the longest such trail in the Southeast.
The Pinhoti Trail crosses Piedmont’s Dugger Mountain Wilderness, a picturesque part of the National Wilderness Preservation System protected and cared for by the USDA Forest Service.
Terrapin Creek, located north of Piedmont, flows from the Talladega National Forest. It has grown in popularity because of the sports of kayaking, canoeing and fishing. The creek supports three kayak rental places in the Piedmont area.
Situated at least 30 minutes from any interstate highway, Piedmont has eye appeal and offers views of the Appalachian Mountains. The Dugger Mountain region rises from its southern boundary.
Visitors at a recent festival said the Piedmont residents’ Southern hospitality is attractive. One of them, Jim Epik, said he moved to the area years ago from Virginia because of the bike trail and the friendly people.
Piedmont has several other features that visitors and residents enjoy, such as its proximity to Anniston and Gadsden, Birmingham and Atlanta. It isn’t far from other tourist areas, such as the Indian Mountain ATV Park, the Back Country Horsemen Trail of American at McClellan, Coldwater Mountain Bike Trails, Mt. Cheaha State Park, Weiss Lake and several other bike trails at McClellan and Oxford.
Piedmont has well-maintained highways: Alabama 9, U.S. 278 and Alabama 21. Further out is U.S. 431, I-59 near Gadsden and I-20 in Oxford.
The city is growing
Sales tax revenue in Piedmont has grown to $2.3 million in fiscal 2021-22 from $1.7 million in 2016-17, according to its revenue officer Amy Rawson.
The city’s budget has grown by almost $1,200,000 since 2018, according to Carl Hinton, Piedmont’s city clerk.
Piedmont City Hall has no software to track the different types of businesses that have opened in recent years, but Mayor Bill Baker said two more tourism rental houses and nine new businesses have been added since July.
The Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service records based in Birmingham reports the number of home sales in Piedmont has grown from 56 in 2017 to 103 in 2022. Days on the market, another indicator of sales, went from 98 in 2017 to 27 in 2022.
Baker said the city is paying its bills and putting money aside to cover the unexpected expenses.
“Currently, we don’t have to go to the bank and borrow money like in the past,” Baker said.
New ecotourism businesses
Several new businesses for bikers and hikers recently set up shop in the downtown area, including Ladiga Trail Trikes and the Cottiwomple Hiker Trash and Treasures. One business, No Worries Kayak Rentals, expanded its kayaking services a couple of years ago.
Of course, everyone who visits needs to eat, so Piedmont’s count of restaurants or other dining spots has grown, the newest being the Rustic Cow Creamery and Roadside Grill. About 20 other restaurants or places to eat exist in Piedmont, including Dugger Mountain Fudge & Coffee. Shell’s Downtown Bar & Grill, with its new outdoor concert venue, has brought nightlife to the city.
The Pinhoti Pizza Company will open this summer alongside the Ladiga Trail and will offer indoor and outdoor dining.
Tourism business owners
More than one person in Piedmont point to Maggie and Kevin Cunningham as a couple who have helped change the town’s economic fortunes. Kevin, who previously owned an outdoor store in Huntsville, married Maggie eight years ago, moved to Piedmont and thought about starting another outdoor store. Later they acquired the large building on the trail from her parents, Bob and Peggy Rogers, and discussed their options.
“We looked at the old hardware store and saw potential,” Kevin said. “We didn’t have the land in the back of the building but, on our next trip to visit family members, the land came up for sale.”
The couple bought the land, named it Optimist Park and began investing in Piedmont. One way they have done so is to host festivals. Their second annual Strawberry Festival is planned for May 13.
The Cunninghams renovated the building and rented it out to businesses, especially those that could serve hikers and bikers. Currently, all the spaces are full, and the Cunninghams started three businesses, a private office, EXIT Realty Foothills, and the Pinhoti Pizza Company.
“The bike trail is a conduit for entrepreneurs,” Kevin said. “People come through, and if we provide them with a comfortable place to take a breather, they’ll walk around town. The idea is to land a big industry because of our roads. We have a good story to tell.”
Brandon and KarryAnn Moore opened a Christian-based coffee and sandwich shop four years ago on Center Avenue. The shop plays contemporary Christian music and sells clothes and recently added a line of biking and hiking supplies. Also, they have begun using the building next door to rent bicycles. The Moores obtained a van and now offer transportation from Atlanta to Piedmont and back, which allows tourists to take advantage of all the city offers. The Moores are opening a hostel in the city and another in Heflin to attract hikers on the Pinhoti Trail, and hope to have a food truck soon.
“We are being blessed,” Brandon said. “About 60 percent of sales at Elevated Grounds are from people coming in from throughout the United States and using either the Chief Ladiga/Silver Comet Trails or the Pinhoti Trail. … This is a big deal, and Piedmont just happens to be a central location.”
A Pinhoti hiker moves to Piedmont
David Lyons and his wife, Julie, bought a house in Piedmont last month. She is from Alabama and convinced her husband to move away from England because of its cold, wet weather.
After retiring from a career in banking and pharmaceuticals, Lyons, 57, became a “wilderness minister,” a person who engages with people who are hiking. After he became affiliated with Wild Alabama, he began walking the Pinhoti Trail to help hikers who needed encouragement and became acquainted with Piedmont.
Lyons said he does not plug his own religion but considers himself a ‘minister of presence.’” After helping hikers who were facing “life after the hike” and counseling others who were escaping their addictions, he and Julie chose to move to Piedmont.
“My wife and I looked around to decide where we should live, and Piedmont with its Ladiga and Pinhoti Trails and its being a small town, that is what we were looking for.”
A former city councilman’s hope
Eddie Baldwin volunteers at the Eubanks Welcome Center, an attractive house that was moved in 1996 to the side of the Ladiga Trail just east of the downtown streets. The city built nearby restrooms and a gazebo for hikers and bikers.
Baldwin is a former city councilman who said he hopes the people moving to Piedmont will help the city develop more entertainment for young people and that maybe they can help them attract industry that employs the younger generation.
“We need more opportunity for kids to have a job that involves computers,” he said. “If we had a big company, more young people would move here.”
In addition to seeing young people on the trail, Baldwin is glad to see so many retirees use it and visit the welcome center, which has a porch with places to sit.
The new interest in ecotourism and witnessing the growth in the city makes Baldwin even more proud of his hometown.