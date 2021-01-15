Phillip Tutor: Alabama is one of only two states to celebrate MLK and Robert E. Lee on the same day

Beyond this single fact — they both were southern males — the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee share no commonalities or historical links. One inspirational, one traitorous, they are as divergent and unrelated as humanly possible.
Alabama doesn’t care. We dare do things our way.
Our paradoxical state holiday arrives Monday, twin birthday celebrations honoring men neither born nor raised in Alabama but whose actions shaped much of our past and our future. It is an unholy pairing of legislative convenience.
That Alabama forces official celebrations of MLK’s birthday to share calendar space with the head of the Confederate army isn’t merely governmental cowardice. It’s an indefensible false equivalency that exists because lawmakers haven’t the courage to end it, but they should.
An explanation shouldn’t be necessary.
Lee owned humans and led an army in a failed rebellion against the United States, and yet Alabama has always deified him, a man with an eternal pedestal, as if his sins were minimal and his soul beyond reproach.
King, the father of America’s civil rights movement — whom author Michael Eric Dyson calls “the greatest Black man ever” — died on a Memphis balcony, murdered for exposing the hypocrisy of racial inequality and demanding economic justice for minorities and the poor in America.
Had their lifetimes overlapped, King’s freedom would have been intertwined with Lee’s military success. As a Black Georgian, King would have faced the likelihood of a lifetime of state-sponsored servitude had Lee’s army prevailed at Gettysburg, secured the Civil War’s momentum and forced the Union to settle for a divided peace.
The real paradox: Though separated by a century, King was able to champion his noble cause because Lee — a West Point graduate who turned against the nation’s flag — and his Confederacy lost.
Alabama pairs them each year on the third Monday in January because of ease. Damnable bureaucratic ease. They don’t even share the same birthday; King was born on Jan. 15, Lee on Jan. 19. The state has considered Lee’s birthday an official holiday for more than a hundred years, but it wasn’t until King’s birthday became a federal holiday in 1983 that the conflict arose — not only in Alabama, but also in other Southern states that had long considered Lee’s celebration a hallowed event.
What existed as a Southern ailment now lives only in Alabama and Mississippi. Georgia has removed the names of Lee’s birthday and Confederate Memorial Day from its list of state holidays. Arkansas has separated the King and Lee birthdays. Virginia’s legislature has ended its state holiday for Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Lawmakers in Mississippi, with voters’ approval, have scrubbed toxic Confederate imagery from that state’s flag, but they haven’t de-linked the Lee and King birthdays.
Democrats in the Alabama Legislature have tried. Boy, they have tried. And it’s not as if they’ve suggested to kill the Lee commemoration altogether. Or, as Georgia did, keep the holiday but remove Lee’s name from it. State Rep. John Rogers two years ago championed a plausible compromise: move Lee’s holiday to April, which Alabama designates as Confederate History and Heritage Month. At least we’d be saved from this unholy pairing. Rogers’ bill, though, died a quick death. State Sen. Vivian Figures’ similar 2020 effort failed, too.
The timing of Alabama’s stubborn indignation over the King and Lee pairing couldn’t be worse, a misstep amid America’s reckoning over the blight of Confederate monuments in public spaces. Homages to the past stink like roadkill when irreparably tied to chattel slavery.
Liberal condescension slices deep into Southerners’ psyche, but the refusal to separate King from the Confederacy’s military icon fuels outside haughtiness and derision. Such behavior may have been profitable during the era of George Wallace, but now it’s an albatross to be tossed overboard.
In no other way would logic allow Lee to share space with King. It’s unfathomable.
Southerner Ty Seidule, a retired brigadier general and professor emeritus of history at the U.S. Military Academy, has written poignantly about his change of heart regarding the Confederacy’s boldface names.
On Lee, one of his former heroes, he leaves no doubt: Lee and his wife owned slaves; Lee’s Army “kidnapped Black people” and returned them to their owners; and Lee’s soldiers murdered Black prisoners at the Battle of the Crater in Virginia.
Lee is complicated, an educated military man from a royal family, but his legacy’s darkest corners cannot be power-washed clean. Not then, not now.
Four years ago, New Orleans famously dismantled its Lee statue. Virginia removed its Lee monument last month from the U.S. Capitol. Faculty at Washington and Lee University have asked trustees to strip Lee from the school’s name. Movements are under way to take down a Lee statue in Richmond and rename Lee High in Montgomery.
Easy it would be for Alabama to soften its stubbornness, to acknowledge the obvious, and end this unholy pairing. But we haven’t, and I doubt we will.
Email: ptutor@annistonstar.com