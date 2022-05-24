Perdue concedes to Kemp in Georgia governor's race; November will feature rematch with Abrams

ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp crushed former U.S. Sen. David Perdue to score a GOP primary victory that showed the limits of Donald Trump’s endorsement in Georgia and set up a rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
The first-term Republican easily fended off a challenge from Perdue, who entered the race with Trump’s blessing but struggled to win the former president’s ardent supporters despite a campaign message that centered on his falsehoods about election fraud.
With 75 percent of the vote in, Kemp was leading 72.7 percent to 22.6 percent.
The governor leveraged the powers of incumbency to thwart Perdue, who echoed Trump’s efforts to paint him as insufficiently conservative. Kemp signed legislation atop the GOP wish list that cut taxes, rolled back gun restrictions and brought culture wars to the classrooms.
And Kemp drew support from establishment figures and Trump’s former allies in the closing weeks of the race, culminating with a Monday pre-primary rally headlined by former Vice President Mike Pence. Even some of Perdue’s most trusted deputies when he was in the Senate sided with Kemp.
It was an epic collapse for Perdue, a former CEO who scaled back his campaign as chances of squeaking into a June runoff in the five-candidate race narrowed. Even Trump downplayed Perdue’s chances while warning the Georgia GOP is doomed with Kemp atop the ticket.