Pell City man dies in one vehicle accident

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a single vehicle accident in Pell City on Dec. 10.
Coroner Dennis Russell said that Geoffrey Dudrow, 33, of Pell City was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. The cause of death was blunt force injuries.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said that Dudrow was driving eastbound on Mays Bend Road, near Robin Hood Lane in Pell City, when he left the road and impacted two utility poles around 10:38 p.m. Irwin said his officers arrived on the scene at approximately 10:45 p.m.
He said that Alabama Power was called to shut off power to the pole impacted while Pell City Fire and Rescue removed the vehicle. Irwin said this caused the nearby area to go without power for some time the night of December 10.
Irwin said a passenger in the vehicle was able to leave the vehicle following the incident, but was transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.