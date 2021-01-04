Pedestrian killed on Piedmont highway

A Piedmont man died last week after, police say, after he was struck by a vehicle.
According to a post on the Piedmont Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the scene of a wreck Jan. 1 on U.S. 278 West, where they found 81-year-old Donald Lee Crumbley.
Deputy coroner Jay Bowden said Crumbley appeared to have been crossing the road to reach his mailbox, across the street from his home, when the car hit him. Bowden said Crumbley was killed instantly and pronounced dead around 7 p.m.
Bowden said the car’s driver remained on the scene and spoke to police.
Police said Monday the incident was under investigation. An attempt Monday to reach police for more information was not immediately successful.