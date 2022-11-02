 Skip to main content
Pedestrian hit, seriously injured on Pelham Road

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in front of Jacksonville State University’s Brewer Hall on Pelham Road South, officials say. 

At approximately 5:54 p.m., the person was struck by a motorist near the campus while attempting to cross the street via a crosswalk, according to an collective official press release by Jacksonville police, fire, and the university police departments. 