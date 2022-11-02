Pedestrian hit, seriously injured on Pelham Road

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in front of Jacksonville State University’s Brewer Hall on Pelham Road South, officials say.
At approximately 5:54 p.m., the person was struck by a motorist near the campus while attempting to cross the street via a crosswalk, according to an collective official press release by Jacksonville police, fire, and the university police departments.
“The patient was treated on scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS and flown by helicopter to UAB Hospital,” the release stated.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident with assistance from Jacksonville and the university police.
A social media post by the Jacksonville Police Department stated that through-traffic will be closed for an “uncertain” amount of time.
“Motorists and pedestrians should avoid Highway 21 from Highway 204 to 11th Street while the traffic investigation is being conducted,” the release stated.
Updates will be posted as they become available.