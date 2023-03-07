PBS’ ‘Ireland with Michael’ joins the Atlanta Pops at OPAC on Friday

OXFORD — Michael Londra, who came to Broadway fame as the lead singer for “Riverdance on Broadway,” brings a concert version of his hit PBS series “Ireland with Michael” to the Oxford Performing Arts Center on Friday, backed by the Atlanta Pops Orchestra.
Londra’s TV series combines footage of the Emerald Isle, cultural experiences and performances from popular Irish artists including OPAC patron favorite, Chloe Agnew.
“This program is a little different than usual after touring for more than 20 years,” Londra told The Anniston Star. “I started the TV show three years ago, and because it has sort of taken over my life, I thought we would try to combine what I do in the TV show with what I usually do in my concerts.”
“I connect the songs and the stories I use with what you will see on the screen,” he said. “This is the first time I have been able to look at Ireland through a different kind of lens.”
Londra said that as many other have found, it becomes easy to take for granted what is found in one’s own backyard.
“Elevating the experience with the Atlanta Pops makes it even more wonderful,” he said. “I will also have the musicians with which I usually travel — bagpipes, fiddle and Irish drums — and it becomes a particularly Celtic-sounding orchestra.”
Londra is also bringing along Trent Kowlaik, who at the age of 11 became the youngest American to ever win the World Irish Dance Championship in 2006, and later filled the leading role in Broadway’s hit musical, “Billy Elliott,” which earned him a Tony Award.
Londra says his selection of music tends to lean toward the more traditional Irish standards.
“This show, because it is an orchestral show, has the addition of some nostalgic American Irish songs such as ‘How Are Things in Glocca Mora,’” Londra said. “So, I expect our audience to sing along with me. I put my audience to work.”
Londra, now an American citizen, said he has always considered himself an ambassador of Ireland.
“When you are part of the Irish arts and you tour the world, you kind of take that mantle on very willingly,” he said. “I am now able to go back to Ireland and really see it. When you are looking through the lens of a camera, you see something different. I now see it through the lens of someone who lives somewhere else.”
“America is where I have made my life,” Londra said, “but luckily I spend three months of the year touring Ireland — finding not only the dramatic scenery everyone there is used to, but singers and poets and painters in tiny little villages who are not known anywhere else in the world but are real wonders. We also find the new young artists the world needs to see.”
Londra says that is “the real beauty of Ireland.”
“Our culture is so alive and vibrant and that’s what I want people to see and experience,” he said.
“Ireland with Michael,” with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are on sale at the box office or online at oxfordpac.org.
