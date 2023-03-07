 Skip to main content
PBS’ ‘Ireland with Michael’ joins the Atlanta Pops at OPAC on Friday

Michael Londra

Michael Londra, star of the hit PBS series ‘Ireland with Michael,’ brings his concert version of the series to the Oxford Performing Arts Center on Friday with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra.

 Courtesy photo

OXFORD — Michael Londra, who came to Broadway fame as the lead singer for “Riverdance on Broadway,” brings a concert version of his hit PBS series “Ireland with Michael” to the Oxford Performing Arts Center on Friday, backed by the Atlanta Pops Orchestra.

Londra’s TV series combines footage of the Emerald Isle, cultural experiences and performances from popular Irish artists including OPAC patron favorite, Chloe Agnew.

