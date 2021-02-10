Park officials stepping up work on Freedom Riders monument as 60th anniversary approaches

Anniston’s former Greyhound station will soon be opened as an exhibit site for people who want to learn more about the civil rights movement, the new park ranger for Freedom Riders National Monument said Tuesday.
“Since we haven’t been able to offer park services yet, we wanted to open an exhibit space,” said Jessica Epperson, a ranger for the National Park Service.
For years, local residents and civil rights history buffs have been awaiting the completion of a national park site in Anniston to honor the Freedom Riders — the activists, both Black and white, who boarded interstate buses across the South to challenge segregation on public transportation in 1961.
Anniston was among the first cities where the Freedom Riders ran into major trouble. On a May Sunday in 1961, a mob of white supremacists slit the tires on Freedom Rider buses, attacked the riders and burned one of the buses on Alabama 202 just outside Anniston. Photos of the burning bus, first run in The Anniston Star, were reprinted across the globe and helped galvanize public opinion against segregation.
Four years ago, President Barack Obama declared the bus burning site and the Anniston bus station a national monument, solidifying their status as a site for civil rights tourism. For years before that, even before local organizations put up markers, history buffs and entire classes of students would make the pilgrimage to both sites.
Park Service officials have said it may take another three years to build out the bus station and bus burning site as a full-fledged national monument — possibly with a restored bus station and a historic bus to transport people between the sites. But with the 60th anniversary of the bus burning coming up in May, the park service is working to make the site more accessible.
Epperson said the park service will equip the bus station with a display about Resurrection City, part of the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign, in coming weeks and will open the bus station on weekends for visitors. That exhibition site could be ready as early as the end of this month, Epperson said.
The 50th anniversary of the bus burning in 2011 brought busloads of visitors and large public events. Epperson and others at the National Park Service say that due to COVID-19, the 60th anniversary in May is likely to be a virtual event.
In the meantime, Epperson, who recently started work as the ranger for the Freedom Riders site, has been representing the site in small venues, such as weekly readings of civil rights books for kids at the public library in Anniston (4 p.m. Tuesdays in February).
Even with the pandemic, interest in the Freedom Riders site is high, according to Audrey Maxwell, tourism director for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. As the public awaits the full opening of the Freedom Riders location, the Chamber has been the main point of contact for most local park visitors.
“People are hungry for the experience,” Maxwell said.
Epperson said the park service is seeking local volunteers to help guide tours at the bus station. People who are interested can contact her at jessica_epperson@nps.org.