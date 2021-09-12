Parent in custody after firing gun at Choccolocco Park soccer fields

OXFORD, Ala. — A man was placed in police custody Saturday after firing a gun at the soccer fields inside Choccolocco Park, according to the Oxford Police Department.
Police said the officers responded to the park shortly after 6:00 p.m. after reports of a disturbance.
When officers arrived at the park, police said reports determined a male parent from Montgomery fired a single gunshot into the air during an argument.
Police said there were no injuries.
"The City of Oxford will not tolerate this type of behavior and continues to place the safety of our residents and visitors as our top priority," said Lorie Denton, the spokeswoman for the city.
Police Chief Bill Partridge released a similar message following the incident, "This type of behavior is inexcusable and will not be tolerated! Learn how to act," he wrote.