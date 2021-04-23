Pardons and Paroles boad denies five inmates, grants bid for freedom to one

Among the cases considered by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles during the past week were half a dozen cases involving people with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties, including an Oxford man who was initially charged with capital murder before pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2016.
Bryan Butts, 31, was arrested in May 2013 in connection with the beating death of his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. According to information published at the time, the boy’s mother was asleep at the time and was never charged with any crime connected to her son’s death. The child was not related to Butts in any way.
Butts was arrested and indicted for capital murder of a child under the age of 12, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter before the case went to trial. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum penalty for a manslaughter conviction.
He has three prior felony convictions, but none involved violence.
Butts was denied parole Wednesday.
Parole was granted in only one of the local cases.
Joseph Peyton, 40, was sentenced to 20 years for manufacture of a controlled substance in 2011. According to Alabama Department of Corrections records, Peyton was previously convicted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance in 2001 and was granted parole in those cases as well.
Also denied this week:
—Walter James Fudge, 45, serving 10 years for obstruction of justice in St. Clair County and breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property in the first degree in Talladega County, all in 2019. Fudge also has previous convictions in Blount, Marshal, Jefferson and Etowah counties.
—Neal Adair, 45, serving 20 years for burglary in the third degree, robbery in the first degree and distribution of a controlled substance in Talladega County in 2009.
—Dedrick Demaruz Forsythe, 30, serving 104 months for promoting prison contraband, escape in the third degree and distribution of a controlled substance in 2020 in St. Clair County.
—Terry Christian, 49, serving 20 years for robbery in the third degree, distribution of a controlled substance, parole violation and possession of a controlled substance in Talladega County in 2003. Christian also has four previous convictions for distribution of a controlled substance in 1992.