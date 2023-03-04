 Skip to main content
Pancake Day brings the gang back together

Meeting Center

Many Calhoun County residents pay a visit each year to the Anniston Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Day at the Anniston City Meeting Center.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Held as an in-person gathering for the first time since 2020, the Anniston Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day fostered a joyful, holiday atmosphere.

Hundreds of people streamed through the Anniston City Meeting Center at 17th and Noble for the usual fare of all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, along with the juice, milk or coffee. It was a simple meal, but fine fare among good friends.

batter up

Batter up: Adam Salame uses a device for laying flapjacks onto the grill. Looking on is his friend Carson Abernathy. Adam is a senior at the Donoho School and Carson is a sophomore.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 