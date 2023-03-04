Pancake Day brings the gang back together

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Held as an in-person gathering for the first time since 2020, the Anniston Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day fostered a joyful, holiday atmosphere.
Hundreds of people streamed through the Anniston City Meeting Center at 17th and Noble for the usual fare of all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, along with the juice, milk or coffee. It was a simple meal, but fine fare among good friends.
“We are glad to have everybody back.” said Steve Taylor, the Pancake Day chairman for the past 10 years. This is the single largest social event of the year that we know of. It is good to see everyone socializing, and we are thankful for the volunteers working inside and outside.”
Taylor said about 150 volunteers made Pancake Day possible. They are essential to the task, said Kiwanis president Mickey Starling.
“We could not do this without volunteers. Yesterday was a major workday and that was primarily our members working on set-up day,” Starling said. “The ones who helped us that day were young men from the Coosa Valley Youth Services. They set up the grills because most of us are old and can’t lift those heavy grills.”
Taylor’s job is to work throughout the year to prepare for the next one, including asking supporters to help defray the costs. Money from the ticket sales provides clothing for children in need at the annual back-to-school shopping trip.
“We provide clothes and shoes for 120 to 125 kids each year,” Taylor said, “and we spend $150 to $200 per child, children referred to us by DHR.”
In addition, Anniston Kiwanians donate money to about 20 nonprofit organizations in the community and give away about 200 bikes each Christmas.
“This is my first time to come,” said Geneva Thomas of Ohatchee, a retiree from Federal Mogul. “I always bought tickets but never came.”
Her motivation this year was to be with her friend of 50 years, Betty Holloway.
“I am a breast cancer survivor and just had a mastectomy,” Holloway said. “My daughter, Tomaria Foster, said ‘Mom, you need to get out and socialize and I bought you some tickets. You need to get with Geneva and go.’”
Holloway said she was glad she came because she saw so many friends.
As the morning progressed, dozens of volunteers moved in and among the crowd refilling drinks and resupplying food items. These included volunteers from the Key Club, the Legacy Club, Army depot personnel and Anniston High and Donoho High Schools.
Aniya Elston is a senior at Oxford High School. Her “pay” for the day was a free breakfast.
“It was kind of slow at first, but when it started picking up it was fun,” she said.
Aniya sat with Alaunna Johnson, also an OHS senior. Both are from the Legacy Club.
“This is my second time coming, and it is a good experience,” she said. “Everybody is so nice and interacts with each other.”