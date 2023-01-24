Wreck causes Oxford utility, traffic problems

OXFORD — Workers from Alabama Power, AT&T and Sparklight spent more than 12 hours repairing the damage done when a pickup truck slammed into a power pole at the intersection of Alabama 21 and U.S. 78 shortly after 6 Monday night.
All southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed and not fully reopened until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The Oxford Police Department was on scene throughout the night helping traffic maneuver around the closed lanes as the Oxford Fire Department kept people away from downed power lines.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge told The Anniston Star on Tuesday morning the truck “just lost control and struck the pole” causing the lines to fall and block the roadway.
Partridge said there were no charges and only minor injuries reported.
