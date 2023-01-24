 Skip to main content
Wreck causes Oxford utility, traffic problems

Oxford wreck Jan. 23, 2023

Oxford police and fire vehicles are stationed near Oxford High School as they worked the scene of a downed power pole Monday night.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Workers from Alabama Power, AT&T and Sparklight spent more than 12 hours repairing the damage done when a pickup truck slammed into a power pole at the intersection of Alabama 21 and U.S. 78 shortly after 6 Monday night.

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed and not fully reopened until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

