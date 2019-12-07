The gift was for a lady; the wrapping paper was for dogs.
Customers visited 2nd Chance’s gift wrapping booth Saturday morning at the Quintard Mall, just beside Bath and Body Works to have their purchases professionally plastered in paper depicting anything from season’s greetings to glittering Christmas trees and — in probably the most offbeat case — a bunch of dogs in Santa Claus caps.
“It’s my first time here, and I think it’s great,” said Danielle Bryant, an Anniston resident having her new Michael Kors bag wrapped in the doggie paper. Her significant other was nearby — he declined to be interviewed — and she said he was having the bag wrapped to go under their Christmas tree instead of letting her wear it out that day. She jokingly called it torture. The paper, meanwhile, was for the appreciation of Sadie and Wilma, a pair of pugs at the couple’s home.
Bryant had heard of 2nd Chance before, but had never been involved. The Anniston outreach organization offers aid to victims of domestic and sexual violence, providing anything from food and shelter to transportation. She learned at the booth that the organization needs volunteers through the rest of the month — it’s open during the mall’s business hours each day through Christmas Eve — and she seemed excited about volunteering.
Bryant wasn’t the only one learning more about the organization that day. Nancy Lipham, a volunteer wrapper representing Anniston Rotary Club, said most everyone who stops at the booth asks questions about 2nd Chance and finds out what it’s doing to help the community. Sometimes the benefits of that knowledge are obvious.
“A registered nurse had her gifts wrapped and she asked, ‘If I needed to send someone to them, how would I do that?’” Lipham recalled. “It’s not just wrapping gifts; it may help someone in a difficult situation.”
Gifts can be wrapped for $2 if they’re small, $3 for medium and $5 for large gifts. Wrapping for extra-large gifts is negotiated based on the size, according to a the booth’s price sheet. Lipham has volunteered the last four years; she said there’s nothing that the wrapping service has deemed off-limits yet.
“I suspect we would try anything,” she said.
JoeAnne Griffie, a retired Army veteran, has volunteered the last seven years, she said; she once had to tackle the task of wrapping a gigantic television. Wrapping paper can only get so big; she and other volunteers decided to wrap the TV in sections. She said people are choosy about their wrapping paper, but they’re always friendly.
“We’re just delighted when they come over,” Griffie said.
Tim Staples, an Anniston resident, had just gotten two boxes wrapped by Griffie. He’s visited the wrapping station for at least the last five years, he said, and the volunteers have always been cheerful and in high holiday spirit. He likes supporting the cause, too, but he happily admitted that the convenience is a big draw.
“I’m not the best wrapper,” Staples said, smiling.
One of the volunteers pulled up a big box of ribbons and bows and asked Bryant what she wanted on her puppy-wrapped box. She picked a red bow — others said gold would look nice — but just about any color goes with Christmas dogs.
Those interested in volunteering at the wrapping booth can email danielle@2ndchanceinc.org or call 2nd Chance at 256-236-7381.