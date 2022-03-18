Worlds Of Work offers hands-on career experience

Combine a career fair with the “gee whiz” of an amusement park and that describes what more than 1,000 area students experienced this week during the Worlds of Work event at the Oxford Civic Center.
“Worlds of Work is a hands-on, interactive expo for eighth-graders and high school juniors from across our seven-county workforce region,” explained Lisa Morales of East Alabama Works. “We are so blessed in working with Eastman helping to bring this type of event to east Alabama.”
More than 40 area companies and industries lined the Civic Center and its adjacent parking lot with displays from the fields of automotive and manufacturing, health care, communication and media, energy and utilities, education, agriculture, construction, public safety and transportation.
She explained the event is all “hands-on” with students given the opportunity to use many kinds of tools from torque wrenches to medical equipment.
“There are no speakers. It’s all one-on-one interaction with the students,” Morales said. “They come in, have the hands-on experience, then the presenter companies talk to them about what it takes to do their jobs and what their company is looking for.”
Students from Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties took part in the three-day event and were exposed to many career opportunities that are available to them without a four-year degree.
“Students understand health care and they understand education,” said Carl Brady of East Alabama Works. “But at the very bottom of the list, nobody wants to work in construction or manufacturing. In this region, the number one hiring sector is manufacturing.”
Alabama Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey told The Anniston Star education is becoming more career-based.
“It’s going to an earlier age than it has been,” Mackey said. “We are now pushing career planning and career tech programs down to the fifth-grade level because what we have found is students going into the middle grades get engaged or you lose them.”
“Students don’t drop out of school in middle school, but we have found they disengage or fully engage at that level,” Mackey said. “The earlier we get them into programs like this where they can see what is out there, the better off they are.”
Mackey said most students narrow their career vision to “what their parents do or the adults they see do such as teachers and preachers.”
“We have to show them there are a lot more opportunities out there,” he said. “There is a stereotype you have to have a four-year degree, and we know only about 26 percent of the students will go on to get a four-year degree. Many of these companies now say even if you want a four-year degree, come work with us and we’ll help you get one. The two ideas don’t have to be competing. That has been a problem with education for decades: Either you are college-bound or you are headed for a job right after high school. That doesn’t have to be.”
“The hard part for us is making sure parents know all these options are equally valued,” Mackey said.