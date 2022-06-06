Victim suffers leg injury from fall at Salt Creek Falls

MUNFORD — A 26-year-old female suffered a leg injury Saturday night after surviving a 20-foot fall at Salt Creek Falls.
The Oxford Fire Department and paramedics from Oxford Health systems received a call at 6:37 p.m. Saturday for mutual aid assistance from the Munford Fire Department and Northstar Ambulance.
All four agencies spent over three hours on the scene removing the victim from the Falls, who was then transported to the Regional Medical Center’s emergency room by Oxford paramedics.
Details about the victim's identity were unavailable; however, fire Chief Gary Sparks said the injuries were not serious “but serious enough she could not get out on her own.”
Sparks said ALEA was called in to provide a helicopter, but nightfall made use of that vehicle problematic.
“This is not the first time we have had to go up there and get people,” Sparks said. “It usually happens once or twice a year. People get out on the rocks and then slip and fall. We have had some very serious injuries up there before.”
Sparks said the operations to rescue at the falls is “tedious and dangerous.”
“We had to use ropes to rappel down to her to bring her back up to the trail,” he said. “It’s a very time consuming job, but we have several people trained in that type of rescue. That’s the reason we were called in because Munford doesn’t have those resources.”