Vic Henley, nationally known comedian and Oxford native, dead at 57

Celebrated for his talent and beloved for his kindness, Southern comedian and Oxford native Vic Henley died earlier this month, family members reported.
Henley, 57, died from a pulmonary embolism on April 6. Henley lived in New York City, where he worked as a standup comedian for almost 30 years, and shared the stage with the likes of Jeff Foxworthy — with whom he co-wrote the book “Games Rednecks Play” — and Ron White, and made featured appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show.” Henley was a prolific guest of the nationally broadcast radio program “The Opie and Anthony Show” and its spin-offs in later years, and in the course of his career worked as a personality on the VH1 network and had his own half-hour Comedy Central special.
Click here for a sample of Henley's humor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnSw3iKrr34
“He truly worshipped the ground that his family walked on,” wrote his niece, Tatum Singley, in a public statement made on social media. “Not a word went unsaid. We all knew how much we were loved, and so did he. We miss him so much already.”
Before fame tapped him on the shoulder, Henley was an Oxford High School and Auburn University graduate. He moved to Phoenix, Ariz., with plans to be a businessman. He told Anniston Star columnist George Smith in 1985 that the job he thought was waiting for him in Phoenix failed to materialize, so he became an office equipment salesman instead.
“About six months later,” Henley told Smith, “I read in the paper out here that a local bar was having an amateur night for standup comics. First prize was $100. I decided to take a shot at it.”
He won the prize, he said, and went full-bore at comedy.
His Southern upbringing and accent were a frequent focus of his routines, as when he took note of things one might not expect to hear said in Southern accents — “like ‘checkmate,’” he would offer, deadpan, to audience laughter — which later became a book, “Things You'd Never Expect a Southerner to Say.” From time to time his Alabama roots showed so completely that they mystified audiences, which seemed to tickle Henley. He told a reporter at The Star in 1987 that a joke centered on the word “kudzu” had failed to land with New York City audiences, who apparently weren’t familiar with the invasive flora blanketing the state’s landscape.
He appeared again in local news in 1992, this time for a homecoming performance in Birmingham, for which he brought along Foxworthy, who had established his own name with his “redneck” identity routine. Henley worked about 250 dates per year, he said at the time, and was still hoping for a shot at performing on major evening talk shows hosted by David Letterman and Jay Leno. He later appeared on both programs.
Henley made friends throughout the comedy world during his career, with fellow comedians such as Adam Sandler, Marc Maron and Jim Gaffigan lamenting his death.
Daniel Whitney — Larry the Cable Guy, when he’s in character — wrote about Henley on social media, thanking the late standup for his kindness and comedy.
“Vic Henley was one of the good guys,” Whitney wrote. “A smiling happy face in our world. For you that got to see him live you’re lucky.”
Singley, Henley’s niece, wrote that funeral arrangements had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that celebration of life ceremonies would be held in Oxford and in New York City when possible, and would be announced at a later date.
“Last week, he was just telling me how much he loved his life,” Singley wrote on April 6. “He showed us all how much he loved us by how he showed up for each one of us every single day.”