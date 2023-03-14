 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Veteran Oxford educator killed in car accident

OXFORD — Oxford City Schools’ staff and students are in mourning this week after a familiar and “well-loved” face was tragically taken from them over the weekend.

Phillip Jones, 52, of Jacksonville who spent the last 23 out of 29 years in education teaching at Oxford Middle School, was killed in an automobile accident in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Mr Jones

Oxford Middle School teacher Phillip Jones, left, receives the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation’s Employee of the Month Award in November 2022 from OMS Principal Phillip Morrison.

