UPDATED: Oxford High clarifies prom dress code

OXFORD — The Oxford High School prom is scheduled for Friday, March 17, and the girls attending will not be required to send photos of themselves in the dresses they will wear to attend.
A social media posting over the weekend by the high school which included the requirement to send those photos to OHS Assistant Principal Jenny Dothard by March 6 caused quite a stir, and even caught the attention of Buffalo, N.Y., country radio station WYRK.
The radio station’s commentary on its website noted the post had some respond in agreement with the dress code, pondered whether such codes would appear in New York schools and questioned the idea that “young high school girls should be emailing pictures of themselves…to someone in a position of power like the high school principal.”
The Oxford City School district said in a statement to The Anniston Star on Monday morning that many students had previously sent pictures to avoid dress code problems at the door, but those photo submissions were never meant to be a prerequisite for prom attendance.
That original social media posting has been taken down by the high school and a revised dress code policy with a more detailed description of what types of dress will be acceptable and the elimination of the need for pre-approval photographs is now in effect.
In a statement addressing the issue Monday morning, the district said there has been an increase in attendees wearing attire not in compliance with the dress code resulting in long lines to correct violations before prom entry.
“Many students with questions have typically emailed OHS administration and teachers to get approvals on their attire if they are unsure,” the statement read.
“We have heard you and are amending our email approach for prom attire approvals,” the statement continues. “In our attempt to provide a streamlined plan for approvals, our messaging was unclear and may have created confusion. We apologize for any misunderstandings that may have occurred and will take the opportunity to learn and improve from our feedback.”
The district explained further with a statement to The Star on Tuesday the guidelines that were initially posted “were not routed through the appropriate approval channels and had to be rescinded as they were not an accurate reflection of the procedures the school will implement for this year’s prom.”
“We regret the confusion the posting of the initial, unapproved guidelines created,” the statement continued. “The school’s official, approved guidelines regarding the prom dress code have now been published. The approved guidelines do not require pre-approval of any attire, including prom dresses, but make clear that students must be in compliance with the dress code in order to enter the prom.”
Evening gowns and cocktail dresses must now abide by the following guidelines: no transparent material, no slits more than six inches from the middle of the knee; no dress length can be shorter than six inches from the middle of the knee all the way around (both front and back from the middle of the knee); no revealing necklines (armpit line) or back lines; dresses may be sleeveless or strapless provided material covers from armpit-line to mid-thigh; and no two-piece dresses with midriff showing will be allowed.
Tuxedo or suits must now abide by the following guidelines: no jeans; no T-shirts; no caps; no oversized clothing; and top hats and canes will be allowed provided they are used properly.
A permission form for non-OHS students/guests to attend the prom must be completed and turned in to Principal Heath Harmon by March 3. All dress code guidelines must be adhered to by all outside dates. No guests/students over 21 will be permitted into the prom.
Students and parents with questions about the prom dress code and compliance can contact Dothard at jdothard.oh@oxboe.com. Attendees not in compliance with the dress code will not be allowed entry to the prom.
Many on social media had referred to an incident in 2010 when 25 Oxford High students were disciplined for violating the dress code at that year’s prom. The students in violation were allowed to stay at the prom, but the following week, each was given the option of receiving corporal punishment or accepting a three-day suspension from school.
“The school system has no comment on the 2010 incident as the school’s current administration was not in place at that time and has no first-hand knowledge regarding that matter,” the district’s Tuesday statement read.
“We want our students to enjoy prom and avoid dress code issues that could potentially delay or prohibit their entry,” the district statement said. “When the mistake was brought to our attention, we rescinded the guidelines and redistributed guidelines that reflect our approach to having a fun and safe prom for students.”