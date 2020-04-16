UPDATED: Conservation group’s readings of Choccolocco Creek water called into question

An environmental group claimed Thursday that an Oxford water treatment plant was dumping E. coli into Choccolocco Creek above legal limits, though evidence appeared not to support those claims.
Coosa Riverkeeper, a Birmingham-based conservation nonprofit, announced Thursday that it had tested water released into the river from the Tull C. Allen Wastewater Treatment Plant east of Coldwater. Samples taken at the facility on April 10 had levels of the bacteria 148 percent above permitted limits, according to the group, and 2,751 percent higher than water quality standards used in Coosa Riverkeeper’s swim guide program. The statement claimed that the results “showed the facility was releasing E.coli into Choccolocco Creek.”
“We were cautiously optimistic,” said Steven Dudley, the staff riverkeeper who conducted the tests, in a phone call Thursday morning, referring to a lawsuit settlement from 2019 that added stricter regulations to the facility’s operations and demanded improvements within five years.
“We went in knowing they couldn’t make improvements all at once,” Dudley said.
Dudley filmed video at the site where he tested, a minute-long clip that shows what appears to be brown water flowing from the facility’s underwater discharge pipe. Responding to comments on the video, Dudley said that the water was clearly coming from the pipe and was not mud or soil kicked up from the riverbed.
But Wayne Livingston, general manager of Oxford Waterworks, said the claim the treatment plant contributes to E. coli in the creek is false. He said the water leaving the plant appears to be brown, ironically, because it’s clean — before it mixes in with the creek’s murky water, it pushes mud and other particulates out of the way, creating an illusion of darker water.
The most important place to check the water is inside the facility, Livingston said, at a last manhole cover for the discharge pipe before the water hits the creek.
That water at that point, he said, is clear.
“It’s as clear as drinking water,” Livingston said by phone Thursday evening. “You’ve got to test it at our plant without creek influence.”
During a morning interview, Dudley was hesitant to offer his exact measurements of units of E. coli bacteria, counted in CFUs per 100 milliliters, or colony-forming units, on the record, stating that they were like “a snapshot, just a moment in time.”
Coosa Riverkeeper did release its test results to ADEM, however. A copy of that document shows radically different concentrations of bacteria before, at and downstream from the facility, which seems to support Livingston’s assertion that water discharged from the pipe has been cleaned.
The water Dudley tested at the pipe — standing on the creek bank, stretching his hand into the pipe, he said in a second interview later in the evening — had a measurement of 6,700 CFUs. Upstream about 10 feet from the pipe, he measured 20,900 CFUs; about 100 feet downstream, he measured 17,400 CFUs. The bacteria was far less concentrated both at the pipe and further down the creek than upstream, where the water had yet to reach the facility.
Asked during the second interview how Coosa Riverkeeper knew that the facility was dumping bacteria-infested water into the creek based on those measurements, which appeared to show the creek already badly polluted with E. coli before reaching the facility, Dudley first asked to speak off the record and then if he could answer the question Friday.
“My best explanation I can give you is the volume of water coming out of that pipe so quickly, my best estimate is that they’re still contributing to the total amount,” Dudley said, when pressed. “Because of the velocity coming out of the pipe may change the conditions of the water itself, even in the creek.”
Asked how Coosa Riverkeeper knew that pipe was not pumping out clean water, which might have accounted for the bacteria readings being diluted just downstream from the facility, Dudley said “we don’t know for certain at this point, because of the fact it’s submerged.” He would return to the pipe after water levels fell, he said, to test again.
In its announcement, Coosa Riverkeeper criticized ADEM for having apparently mishandled a complaint made April 9 by a Coldwater resident about the facility, which made mention of the video that initially caught Riverkeeper’s attention.
Riverkeeper claimed that ADEM did not hold a proper investigation of the complaint and that it did not take a river sample.
In a written statement emailed Thursday evening, an ADEM representative wrote that the agency had received the complaint, and according to test results from the facility, the treatment plant was “in compliance with E. coli limits.”
According to Livingston, ADEM receives water tests at least three times per week from the water treatment plant, and the tests are conducted by a third party.
Dudley, meanwhile, confirmed that he does not have access to the plant, and must test water from the outside. He noted that he does not believe the plant to be the sole source of bacteria in the river, though he said he did still believe it contributed pollution.
“Based on historical evidence,” he said, citing the lawsuit and prior violations, “I think it’s likely.”
Livingston said that he has no issues with stringent testing at the facility or keeping up with regulations.
“Hey, we live here, too,” Livingston said. “We’re not going to do something to hurt the environment if we can help it.”