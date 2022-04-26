U.S. Senate candidates offer views on issues

OXFORD – Three of the nine candidates who will appear on the May 24 ballot seeking to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby accepted the invitation to participate in the Calhoun County forum for that race Monday night.
Democrats Lanny Jackson and Will Boyd were joined by Republican U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks as they fielded questions on several different issues.
Jackson is a retired military member and university administrator; Boyd is a pastor and educator; and Brooks is the current U.S. congressman from the 5th District.
A video of the complete forum is available for viewing on The Anniston Star’s Facebook page.
The following is a synopsis of each candidate’s comments on some of the major issues presented.
Inflation
Jackson: “Some of this is price gouging. There is $2 trillion setting on the sidelines and greed wants it. That’s our money we saved during the pandemic. A constitutional amendment [for a balanced budget] is not feasible. It’s a good talking point.”
Boyd: “I believe the right course of action has been taken as far as raising the interest rates. That will slow it down a little bit. A constitutional amendment coming in and making sure we have a balanced budget is very important. I think we should run the Federal Government the same way we run our own homes.”
Brooks: “The 8.5 percent inflation rate means you’ve not had an 8.5 percent increase in your income over the last year. You’ve had a declining standard of living. The inflation in this instance is 100 percent self-inflicted by Washington, D.C. The first thing Joe Biden did was to attack our energy sector by canceling the Keystone pipeline. That sent a very bad message starting speculators to increase the cost of oil which has filtered throughout the entire economy.”
Education and local control
Boyd: “There is a role for the Federal and state governments and one of the things we need to consider is you cannot legislate morality. We have to be very careful looking at what we push into a classroom. I also believe our history, whether good or bad, should be taught but not from a biased standpoint. We’ve hit some third-rail issues. When we talk about critical race theory or gender as it relates to bathrooms, we need to first understand what the true aim is. I think one of the things we’ve done is divide our state up. I wonder why these issues don’t come up in non-election years? We need to make sure we have a friendly environment and not one where people are afraid of showing up because of what’s being taught.”
Brooks: “K-12 education is uniquely city, county, and state responsibilities and the Federal government should have not mandates. I have sponsored legislation that would abolish the Department of Education. Trust your city, county and state officials to do the right thing for our children. If the Federal Government wants to contribute money, fine. That only takes one person on one day in the Treasury Department to prorate how much each state should get to decide how to use in their K-12 education.”
Jackson: “I believe in the Department of Education. The ten best schools worldwide use Common Core. We took it out here. We are putting kids behind in the state teaching everything but what needs to be taught. We need to teach more technology. The lack of technology is killing this state. One of the major automobile companies moved their major operations out of the state because the people in Alabama was not qualified to do the jobs. They’re moving next door to Georgia.”
Support of local defense plants
Brooks: “I served for 11 years on the House Armed Services Committee because I believe the number one priority of the Federal Government is providing the national security. The number two reason is because of the role the state of Alabama provides to our national security capability. I will not make subservient our national security at a national level for the sake of jobs. National defense has to come first and we have to make sure we use our dollars wisely, but I want the state of Alabama to continue to do what we’re doing and do so successfully bringing those jobs here the best we can.”
Jackson: “We have to get Alabama off the dependence of military bases. When they close those bases, they leave those cities and surrounding areas in devastation. A base closing could come at any time. They moved 7,000 into Huntsville and they can move 7,000 out of Huntsville.”
Boyd: “I really believe we need to do all we can to make sure we promote the national defense. But, I also believe we need to be concerned about where people who are surrounding these bases are able to go after the base closures. We need to do everything we can to make sure we are fully funding every one of those bases.”
Student loan forgiveness
Jackson: “I support the forgiveness. We have to do something for these kids that are under a crushing debt. We can pay everybody else off, why not pay the student loans off for the children? You had no problem paying the banks off when they crashed the economy and we paid them trillions of dollars. I agree we need to come up with a better system, but these kids can’t make enough to pay their debts off.”
Boyd: “At the state level, I think we need to stop robbing the state educational trust fund. I think we need to support our Pre-K program providing quality Pre-K to all kids four to five not in kindergarten. I believe we should make sure we assist and help HBCUs, community colleges, and trade schools. If it were not for money being made available through programs like [the student loan program], I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to go around the world and serve. I had house payment size student loans I had to pay back. I was part of the student loan forgiveness program. We need to support public loan service forgiveness.”
Brooks: “The number one solution is to cut the cost of higher education. I believe that everyone who borrows from somebody else should pay it back. It’s a matter of honor and a contract that you have signed. Honor your commitment. If you’re not going to do that, then don’t borrow it and find other ways to go to college.”