Two Oxford men involved in two-car accident near Munford, one is killed

A two-vehicle accident near Munford on Thursday night killed one driver and injured the other.
The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. on Alabama 21 near the 246 mile marker, about three miles north of Munford.
It involved a head-on collision between a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by Miguel A. Perez, 33, of Oxford and a 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Luis Hernandez, 20, also of Oxford.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Perez was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday night.
Hernandez was taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. No information on his condition or the extent of his injuries was available Friday.
The cause of the accident was still under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division as of Friday afternoon.