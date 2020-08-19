Two Oxford council seats attract competition

Five candidates are running for just two places on Oxford’s City Council, and three of them are political newcomers.
Most of the council’s incumbents qualified for elections last month with no challengers by deadline, making council members Charlotte Hubbard, Chris Spurlin and Steven Waits the winners by default in Places 2, 4 and 5. Mayor Alton Craft was also unopposed and took his second term by default. Incumbents for Places 1 and 3, councilmen Phil Gardner and Mike Henderson, are in competition to hold their spots on the council.
Of the five candidates, Henderson has been in public office the longest, a total of 16 years since 2000. Speaking by phone Tuesday, Henderson emphasized the value of experience and continuity, noting projects in progress such as the renovation of Quintard Mall and the construction of Big Time Entertainment, and issues such as drainage problems from the city’s overworked sewer system. Those projects, Henderson said, will still be important next term, and will need experienced hands to guide them.
“Because of that I think we need people who are experienced and knowledgeable of the office,” Henderson said. “Four terms on the City Council put me in a good position to help the mayor and other council members bring some of these projects to fruition.”
Henderson’s challenger is 24-year-old William Smith — think less Fresh Prince and more Leon, for Smith is the grandson of venerated Oxford Mayor Leon Smith, who held his office for 32 years. Smith said Tuesday that he had learned much from his grandfather’s political legacy. He didn’t lean on Leon very hard during a half-hour discussion of his key points, though, and despite his age, Smith had his mind on specifics only a longtime resident would consider.
“The Bynum and Eastaboga communities really feel like they have been left out; they were promised amazing stuff when they were annexed in, like roadways and drainage issues being fixed,” Smith said.
He said the road leading to Coldwater Elementary School needs to be widened so school buses coming and going from the building can fit as they drive past one another, and mentioned traffic issues on Friendship Road and at the Oxford Exchange he’d like to see resolved.
Place 1 incumbent Phil Gardner also has experience on his side; Gardner has been on the council since 2008. Attempts to reach Gardner by phone Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Place 1 candidate Terry Parker has been a frequent visitor to council work sessions and meetings over the last decade, Parker said Tuesday; he hasn’t held any elected offices, but has served appointments to the city’s Public Building Authority, the district attorney’s Citizen Advisory Board and the Restoration Advisory Board at Anniston Army Depot, which manages environmental concerns.
Parker is retired from a 36-year career in information technology with SuperValu, which he considered to be an asset he has over his competition; without a full-time job eating at his time, Parker said, he can easily make himself available for city needs.
“I just want to bring a new focus and a new set of eyes,” Parker said.
Also running for Place 1 is Brandon Steele, another political newcomer. Steele said he wants to focus on the day-to-day issues of Oxford residents; he’ll be out with a camera to document potholes and have them fixed if someone tells him so.
“The city has gotten huge, and when you get huge I’m afraid that sometimes you lose sight of what’s important, and that’s being a good neighbor,” Steel said Tuesday.
He said Tuesday that he wants to emphasize activities, too. An aquatic center would be a boon to the city, he said, allowing exercise for kids and the elderly at a cost of around $7 million. The center would be useful year-round, he said, even during cold months that might shut down fields at Choccolocco Park. He would also like to reinvigorate city sports, with athletics programs for youth who can’t afford to play on traveling teams.