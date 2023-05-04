 Skip to main content
Tucker Carlson makes first post-Fox appearance in Oxford

Tucker Carlson

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson addresses a sold-out audience at a fundraising event for the nonprofit Rainbow Omega organization at the Oxford Performing Arts Center on Thursday evening.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson made his first public appearance in Oxford Thursday night just short of two weeks after being ousted from his primetime television post and one day after reports of text messages that have been widely interpreted as being racist in tone.

Carlson was in town as the guest speaker for the annual fundraising event for Rainbow Omega, a faith-based nonprofit organization providing vocational and residential programs to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.