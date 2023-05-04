Tucker Carlson makes first post-Fox appearance in Oxford

OXFORD — Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson made his first public appearance in Oxford Thursday night just short of two weeks after being ousted from his primetime television post and one day after reports of text messages that have been widely interpreted as being racist in tone.
Carlson was in town as the guest speaker for the annual fundraising event for Rainbow Omega, a faith-based nonprofit organization providing vocational and residential programs to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The organization had booked Carlson in the fall of last year before the latest controversies began to swirl around the television host and ticket sales had been slow until his firing last week — which led to a sold-out venue at the 1,200-seat Oxford Performing Arts Center.
Carlson did not directly address the issues surrounding his firing during his one-hour address but began his remarks alluding to his current employment status.
“I’m probably the first unemployed person you ever invited to speak,” Carlson said getting a hearty laugh from the audience. “It’s funny. I rarely give speeches because I’m working and when I accepted this speech six months ago I didn’t realize how much free time I would have. One never knows, does one.”
Carlson said he accepted the invitation “because I do love Alabama. It has everything that I like.”
He said the second reason he came was “in a sincere way, I support what Rainbow Omega does.”
“They help people not in an abstract way but in a natural way,” Carlson said calling his visit to the campus Thursday afternoon “not depressing but uplifting.”
Carlson then turned his attention to harder-edged subjects.
“American politics is supposed to be designed to improve people’s lives, but what is the point of it actually?” he asked. “I’ve been doing this for 32 years and I haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about what the point of American politics is. We spend billions of dollars to get the attention of 350 million people so somebody can have power? That’s not a worthy goal.”
“The point of the entire exercise is to help people and primarily to help them help themselves” Carlson said. “If you treated your children like the federal government treats our population, they would all be in rehab.”
Carlson said he is starting to believe divisions in society are “pretty much manufactured.”
“Obama’s first term was how we were gong to get past race. I didn’t vote for the guy but everybody I knew was excited and so was I,” Carlson said. “We elect some guy I disagree with but we get to the point we stop picking at the scab and move forward as one country — why wouldn’t I be for that? As a Christian, I was totally for that.”
Carlson said in Obama’s second term “all of a sudden we’re not post-racial. All we’re going to talk about is race and make each other hate each other on the basis of race.”
“I have to say that I don’t travel a ton, but when I do no one ever comes up to me and even mentioned race of any color,” he said. “No one has ever come up to me and attacked me on racial terms. I don’t think most Americans hate each other. I just don’t see that. I don’t think there is widespread racism in the country. I have never seen it — not one time.”
Carlson also spoke of his belief that the government and the media — without naming specific outlets — persuade the population to believe what he termed “lies,” listing precautions against the COVID-19 virus as his example.
There was an increased police presence around the venue, but there were no protesters at the scene and there were no disruptions from the crowd except for a few vocal expressions of support for points Carlson was making.
A more detailed account of Carlson’s remarks will appear in the Weekend Edition print issue of The Anniston Star.
