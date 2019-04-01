An overturned utility truck closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 on Monday afternoon near Oxford.
State troopers Sgt. Tony Peck said the driver lost control of the truck before it flipped onto its side near mile marker 183, close to the line between Calhoun and Talladega counties.
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said firefighters were notified of the crash at 12:10 p.m. The wreck initially closed all of the eastbound lanes, but firefighters were able to open emergency lanes when they arrived.
According to Sparks, the truck was en route to Georgia when it overturned.
Sparks said no one was killed in the wreck. While there were minor injuries, Sparks said, no one needed hospitalization.
Peck said the crash is under investigation by state troopers.