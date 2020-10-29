Tropical Storm Zeta fells tree near downtown Oxford

A large tree split from its trunk at the intersection of McPherson and McKibbon streets in Oxford sometime after 1 a.m. this morning, according to Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge.
In a photo posted to the chief’s Twitter account, a large tree can be seen stretched across a roadway and tangled in power lines, pushed down by high-speed winds cast off from Tropical Storm Zeta as it marched across Alabama early Thursday morning. The tree appeared to have snapped off its trunk, which still stood rooted in the ground a few feet away. The intersection is about a block away from the city’s downtown at the intersection of Main and Choccolocco streets.
Large tree down at McPherson and McKibbon Street. Avoid the area. Public works enroute. @spann #oxfordpd pic.twitter.com/BICovP0Um8— Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) October 29, 2020
Partridge advised residents to avoid the area, and noted that the city’s public works department was en route to clear the scene. He said there had been power outage reports in the Coldwater area, as well.