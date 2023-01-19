 Skip to main content
Threat of human trafficking discussed at local forum

human trafficking seminar 2023

Leah Gunn, a recovering victim of human trafficking, shares her story during Thursday’s public forum on the subject at the Oxford Civic Center.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Leah Gunn understands both the causes of and the damage left behind from the scourge of human trafficking.

Gunn shared her story as the keynote address for “Removing the Blindfold: A Human Trafficking Information and Resource Event” held Thursday at the Oxford Civic Center.

Displays from area agencies who provide counseling and assistance for human trafficking victims attract visitors during Thursday’s forum.

