The Phantom still ‘haunts’ OPAC

Big light

The chandelier shown hanging at OPAC is one that was used in the Broadway production of the 'Phantom of the Opera' in New York City. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — There have been many starry nights at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in the last decade.

One of those nights was marked by a visit of Broadway’s longest-running show and has left behind memories of the “music of the night” as well as the physical remains of the major player in the penultimate moment of the show.