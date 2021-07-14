Texas Roadhouse hiring more than 250 ahead of September opening

A new Texas Roadhouse restaurant will open Sept. 14 in Oxford and is now hiring for more than 250 positions, the store service manager said Wednesday.
The restaurant is still under construction at Oxford Commons near Interstate 20 and Leon Smith Parkway, near Panda Express and a just-opened Chipotle restaurant.
According to service manager David Conner, the American-style eatery will hire 257 people between front- and back-of-house positions.
Jobs listed on the company’s careers website include line cooks, bartenders, meat cutters, servers and restaurant administration roles, among others. Conner said the biggie-sized order of employees is about usual for new Texas Roadhouse locations.
“We need servers, hosts, cooks, preppers — we have a lot of positions to cover,” Conner said. “And we’ll be working with all-new people, so we’ll staff more than we might for an already-established location.”
The restaurant will not be open for lunch during the week, he said, opening at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends, offering somewhat unique scheduling possibilities. Conner said full- and part-time positions are available.
Visit careers.texasroadhouse.com to submit an application.