Team USA softball, NASCAR, piano competition bringing the world to Oxford

OXFORD — Mayor Alton Craft told City Council members Tuesday night that the website advertising Team USA Women’s Softball’s appearance at Choccolocco Park saw more than 50,000 hits within 24 hours of being activated.
That includes 650 requests for tickets, and the game is two months away July 5.
“The mayor of Clanton and some of his staff were up here to look at the park, and their parks and recreation director asked me for tickets so he could bring his daughter to the game,” Craft said.
The mayor told the council when they decided to develop the park, he knew they “wanted something like this.”
“This is ‘world stuff’ here,” Craft said, adding the city is reaching out to the communities in the eight-county region and offering the opportunity to hang banners at the park.
“This is an Oxford park, but it’s a regional park,” Craft said. “It’s big for this whole region.”
Craft said the partnership with the Talladega Superspeedway “is working out great.”
“They are doing a lot of stuff with us now and helping us plan,” he said. “We put some flags out and they thanked us for that. [Speedway President] Brian Crichton is a smart young man and he’s going to make that track really work. And, we had the Castrol race team reaching out to help with our cleanup day.”
Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed “there was much more traffic” than normal for a race day and “every hotel in the city was packed.”
With the softball event connected with the 2022 World Games and a worldwide audience for Talladega, those events are two of three bringing the world to Oxford.
Craft said the Rubato International Piano Competition, scheduled for August, will be bringing contestants from dozens of countries to the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
The mayor and council also recognized the Oxford High School Girl’s basketball team for its successful season and placement in the state championship.