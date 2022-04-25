Team USA Softball coming to Oxford

OXFORD — Oxford and Calhoun County will become the welcome mat for some of the world’s best softball athletes on their way to the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.
The City of Oxford announced Monday an agreement has been reached for Team USA Women’s Softball to play an exhibition game at Choccoloco Park on July 5.
The 2022 World Games are scheduled to start with opening ceremonies on July 7, and the Oxford appearance will serve as a pre-cursor to the team’s appearance in that competition slated to be played at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
The international opponent for Team USA has been secured but will be announced at a later date.
There are seven other world-class squads which have qualified for the World Games who could be in the mix to serve as the opponent at the Oxford game. They are Japan, Canada, Mexico, Chinese Taipei, China, Australia and Italy.
“This is huge for the city of Oxford and the entire region,” said Mayor Alton Craft. “This continues to show others the world class facilities we have here at Choccolocco Park. We wanted to make sure we could offer family entertainment at an affordable price and I think we have done just that.”
There will be a Crimson Tide tint to the USA team which takes to the Oxford field for the exhibition game.
Current Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts and former outfielder Haylie McCleney were named to the World Games team in January.
McCleney, who finished her career at Alabama in 2016, was named a first team All-American for three years, and a second team All-American for one season at the Capstone. McCleney also won an Olympic silver medal with the USA softball team in 2020.
Fouts is currently a senior at Alabama, being named an All-American in two seasons, as well as the NFCA Pitcher of the Year in 2021. She led Alabama to their first SEC tournament championship since 2012, defeating Florida 4-0 in the final round in May 2021 and was named tournament MVP.
Audrey Maxwell, tourism director for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, said the appearance of Team USA in conjunction with the 2022 World Games could mean a boost of millions of dollars into the local economy.
“The City of Oxford’s mix of local attractions, hotels and restaurants make it an ideal destination for hosting Team USA and Choccolocco Park will be the perfect stage for these world-class athletes,” Maxwell said. “The impact of such a large event would certainly bolster our local economy. Not just spectators from all over the region, but the athletes, coaches, and production crews connected to the networks televising the events will need lodging, food, and hopefully explore our area.”
Tickets for the Oxford event are non-refundable and will be available online for purchase soon. Fans can sign up to be notified when the ticket presale date is announced at https://choccoloccopark.com/ Pricing will be $30 (reserved/seatback) or $20 for general admission.