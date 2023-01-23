Talladega man dies in auto accident in Oxford

A head-on traffic collision has claimed the life of a Talladega man Sunday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County Coroner’s Office.
Around 5 p.m., officers responded to a traffic accident at the 5500 block of U.S. 78 west, according to Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price.
A.J. Bowlin, 38, of Talladega, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at 5:49 p.m. The cause of death was blunt force trauma due to the collision, Price said.
Oxford fire, police, and EMS responded to the scene.
The Oxford Police Department is investigating the accident.
