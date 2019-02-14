First Bank of Alabama will soon open an Oxford branch outside Quintard Mall, according to the company’s president.
“This is going to be a lot of fun for us,” company president Chad Jones said Thursday. “We’ll be growing our footprint into our fourth county. We’re just bringing our people, products and services of community banking into the Oxford area.”
The 171-year-old company will renovate the former McAlister’s building near the Quintard Mall, he said, contracting with local vendors and craftsmen for the work. The company hopes to finish renovations by the end of July and hold a grand opening on Aug. 1.
The company had a total of $526 million in assets as of Sept. 30, 2018, a jump from $405 million over the same date the previous year, according to date from the FDIC. The bank also jumped from $325 million to $436 million in deposits in the past fiscal year. Total employees rose from 49 to 80 in the same time frame, according to the FDIC data.
Jones said the company decided to open an Oxford site because it has “a lot” of clients in the Oxford-Calhoun County market. However, the closest branch to that area is in Munford.
“What we found was that our opportunity to encompass their deposit accounts was not being fulfilled,” he said. “We had a lot of loans coming from the Oxford market, so looking at that, it made sense.”
The Oxford branch will be the Talladega-based company’s eighth location and will have all the amenities of a contemporary bank, with two drive-thru lanes and an ATM.
Noting the presence of what he called “big boy” banks in Oxford, such as Regions, Wells Fargo and BBVA, Jones said his bank will complement the smaller banks in the area, which he contrasted with the larger institutions. Community banks work together and complement the communities they’re in, according to Jones.
“Our entry into the Oxford market is not to take away any of the community bank market share,” he said. “We feel as though we can come in and complement the community banking sector because we’re all friends.”
Jones said he believes First Bank of Alabama will have success in the Oxford area because that branch will be run by bankers who “have roots” in Calhoun County.
“When you bank with a community bank, you’re not banking with numbers,” he said, “you’re banking with people.”