Sunday storms cause scare in Coldwater area; more storms likely tonight

A line of storms which crossed through the Coldwater area Sunday evening left many wondering on social media whether a tornado had just passed through the neighborhood.
Strewn tree parts, damaged signs and downed power lines made for a stressful few hours, with most problems involving roadways and power reported cleared by Monday morning.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge posted a social media advisory at 8:45 p.m. noting U.S. 78 at Coldwater Creek was expected to remain closed throughout the night due to downed power lines across the highway.
The post was updated by morning saying the road had been cleared.
A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued by the Calhoun County EMA at 3:36 p.m. Sunday which expired two hours later. There were no tornado watches or warnings posted.
Although there were several social media posts showing significant winds with sign and tree damage within those two hours, weather officials are saying there were no tornados in the state on Sunday.
A survey of the conditions by the National Weather Service in Birmingham described the events as “microbursts” derived from straight line winds peaking at 80-90 miles per hour.
ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann said the many pictures posted of what were perceived as tornados were instead what are called “scud.”
“There were hundreds and hundreds of trees downed across the state due to straight line winds,” Spann said on his Monday morning social media. “It was pretty rough.”
“These ‘scud’ have no rotation,” Spann said. “All of these storms produce straight line wind damage and some of the damage will see twisting motions caused by wind eddies. When the downburst hit the ground, they spin out like that. But, there were no tornados in the state on Sunday.”
The Birmingham NWS has issued an Enhanced Threat Outlook for Monday night through 11 p.m. with the potential of high winds and hail.
