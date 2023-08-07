 Skip to main content
Sunday storms cause scare in Coldwater area; more storms likely tonight

Lines Down

An Oxford Police Department photo shows downed power lines on U.S. 78 at Coldwater Creek on Sunday evening. 

 Submitted photo

A line of storms which crossed through the Coldwater area Sunday evening left many wondering on social media whether a tornado had just passed through the neighborhood.

Strewn tree parts, damaged signs and downed power lines made for a stressful few hours, with most problems involving roadways and power reported cleared by Monday morning.

