Sunday alcohol sales in Oxford, if approved by voters, may mean more for economic development than for sales tax revenue, according to local officials and business owners.
The city will hold a referendum on the long-discussed subject of Sunday alcohol sales July 23 at various polling locations in the city. A public forum in May 2018 drew mixed reactions from residents, and the council took no action at that time. Residents will soon be able to choose for themselves whether to follow suit with Anniston, Weaver, Jacksonville and Piedmont in allowing Sunday sales.
According to Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard, who reintroduced the Sunday sales topic in March, sales tax effect on the city will probably be minimal. She said that big-box stores and small businesses could see a meaningful bump to their weekend revenue, however. For Hubbard, the issue is more about the freedom to have Sunday sales than the measured impact.
“Every penny counts at a small, independent business,” Hubbard said Wednesday. “The fact that we’re inhibiting them from making every cent they can by not allowing this, I don’t think is fair.”
Hubbard noted that her own restaurant, Hubbard’s Off Main, is only open until 2 p.m. on Sundays, and she said she didn’t expect much to change in terms of sales.
Wayne Willis, mayor of Weaver, said his city hasn’t seen an increase in alcohol-related criminal activity since Sunday sales were allowed in 2013, and it hasn’t seen an increase in sales tax revenue, either.
He said that the change did attract business to the city, though. Smokin’ Joe’s and Heroes, a convenience store and a restaurant both located on Alabama 21, were annexed into the city limits soon after Sunday sales were allowed.
Willis said both were attracted by Sunday alcohol sales, which were still novel at the time — only Anniston had adopted Sunday sales at that point, and only a month prior to Weaver.
Willis said Sunday sales were also a draw for the owners of Zoe’s on the Lake, a since-closed restaurant in Weaver’s Buckhorn community.
He said people on their way to spend an afternoon on the river will stop and pick up a six-pack of beer, ice, snacks and other goods, small sales that can add up for smaller businesses.
“The convenience stores love it,” Willis added.
He said that sports bars will sometimes refuse to establish a location where they can’t sell alcohol on Sundays.
“Should Oxford pass it, they should be able to recruit them,” he said.
Ryan Fritts owns the Struts restaurants in Oxford and Jacksonville, and he said he didn’t expect much to change at his Oxford location. Nothing much changed for him in Jacksonville when the city passed its Sunday sales ordinance in 2017, he said.
“I don’t think it’s hurting us one way or the other,” Fritts said.
He said there aren’t many local pro football fans, or at least not so many who make the pilgrimage to Struts for Sunday sports and alcohol. Technology being as advanced as it is, he said, many sports fans can have the same experience at home. He said his restaurant’s food is the main draw.
Fritts noted that opening up Sunday for alcohol sales might attract new restaurants, however, bringing more competition into the area.
“I think you’re going to see a lot more of the bigger chains come in,” Fritts said.