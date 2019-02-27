OXFORD — Residents here may soon have a chance to vote on whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales in their city.
During its Tuesday night meeting, the City Council voted 3-2 in favor of having Mayor Alton Craft ask local legislators for authorization to hold a citywide referendum on Sunday sales. Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard introduced the resolution just before the end of the meeting, without any apparent prior discussion among council members.
The issue has received a tepid response in the past. Oxford residents most recently debated the issue last April, when the city held a public hearing attended by about 130 people, including restaurant and bar owners. Opinion seemed mixed at the gathering, and the council took no further action.
Councilman Steven Waits seconded Hubbard’s motion. Council members Chris Spurlin and Mike Henderson voted against it, while Hubbard, Waits and Councilman Phil Gardner voted in favor.
Waits said before the vote that he believed the issue deserves another look.
“I’d just like to say that over the last six months, the number of Oxford residents that I personally spoke with who support a referendum is such that I think a referendum is appropriate,” Waits said.
Hubbard said last March that holding a referendum on Sunday sales would cost the city about $14,000 if it were held after the close of the legislative session. This year’s session runs from March 5 to May 3.
Council members entered into an executive session to discuss real estate negotiations immediately after the vote, and did not return to the chamber afterward.
Earlier in the meeting the council tabled a resolution providing Oxford Mall, LLC, with as much as $16.5 million over as long as 25 years as an economic incentive for redeveloping the mall property. The proposed renovation was discussed at the council’s last meeting.
Doug Neil, a consultant from Birmingham firm Daniel Communities and Redmont Consulting, said at that time that the redevelopment had a potential impact of $115 million in revenue to the city.
Spurlin said the council wants to change the deal’s wording and return to the issue at the next meeting. A public hearing was still held at the meeting for the resolution, and no one spoke for or against the resolution at that time.
During the meeting, the City Council also:
- Appropriated $52,190 to add electrical conduits on Choccolocco Street that will serve seven businesses on that street between the Oxford Performing Arts Center and Main Street. That number includes The Tackle Box, a business on Main Street.
- Approved two ordinances that declared small properties surplus and then leased them to 360 Media Group, LLC, for $300 per month. Electronic billboards will be installed at both sites, one located on Interstate 20 near the Oxford Civic Center and another on Leon Smith Parkway near Home Depot, and both properties are just big enough for the base of those billboards, according to Stan Bush, a company representative.
- Entered into an agreement with Grizzard Surveying to survey the entrance of Choccolocco Park for $500.
- Contracted with NextSite, a marketing firm in Birmingham, for $28,000 per year over the next three years. The firm will provide the city with a comprehensive marketing plan for economic development. The city agreed to the contract in December, but did not vote at that time.