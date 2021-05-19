Summer concerts announced at OPAC, full season reveal in July

The pandemic’s grip might finally have loosened: The Oxford Performing Arts Center has announced its first set of new shows in more than a year, with a full season to be revealed in July.
Ticket sales for six new concerts in July and August began this week, shows that include a tribute to Memphis recording artists such as Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, as well as a concert by actor Billy Bob Thornton (yes, that one) and his band.
But according to John Longshore, the venue’s director, a full season with more than 50 shows will be announced in July, marking the performing arts center’s official return to hosting regular entertainment.
“I think this particular season announcement is going to be really special,” Longshore said by phone Wednesday. “It’s a signal we’re getting back to normal, and that’s exciting for the team.”
The currently announced lineup includes:
July
— One Night in Memphis, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
— Steve Lippia in Simply Sinatra, July 25 at 7 p.m.
— Easton Corbin, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.
August
— Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.
— Kentucky Headhunters, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
— Craig Morgan, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale through the venue website at oxfordpac.org.
There were only 10 shows postponed last year due to the pandemic, Longshore said, and OPAC is intent on rescheduling as many of them as possible.
“Some of those are already out onto the website; others are either in the process of landing on the date or just getting final marketing approval as they announce those tours,” he said.
Tickets purchased for those shows will be honored at the rescheduled events, Longshore said, and the venue will help customers who have tickets to any performance that doesn’t end up rescheduled. Those customers can get a refund, he said, or make an exchange for admission to another show.
Many people decided to hang onto their tickets last year, which Longshore said had an emotional effect on his staff and crew.
“A lot of people didn’t ask for a refund even though we weren’t sure when a lot of these things were going to take place, kind of like they were saying, ‘We trust you’re going to come back and do good things,’” Longshore said. “That was very, very meaningful to us.”