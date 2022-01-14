Students to race electric cars this weekend

The Greenpower USA Choccolocco Green Prix returns to Choccolocco Park in Oxford for two full days of student-built electric car racing Jan. 14-15.
Thirty-four teams from across the South are scheduled to compete in the event, which is expected to bring more than 400 participating students to the area.
Choccolocco Park is considered the fastest course on the GreenpowerUSA circuit and the Oxford High School Green Power team is leading the national rankings in each division.
During the last GreenpowerUSA competition season, 2019-20, Oxford High School won a national championship in the modified division and will be racing this weekend to defend its title.
Participating students design and build electric race cars as part of the GreenpowerUSA engineering program designed to increase student interest and skill level in math, science, and engineering.
Through the program, students develop skill sets in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, CAD design, additive manufacturing, data acquisition, data analysis, communication, adaptability, organization, and resource management.
Oxford City School’s Greenpower program has three participating schools with seven cars. The CE Hanna team (5th and 6th grade) will be competing in their first season with a Goblin car, Oxford Middle School (7th and 8th grade) will be competing with three cars (2 in the stock division, 1 in the modified division), and Oxford High School will be competing with three cars as well (1 in the stock division, 1 in the modified division, and 1 in the custom division).
The Goblin races (the kit car category for ages 9-11) will be held on Friday, with stock, modified, and custom racing taking place throughout the day Saturday.
Friday’s racing events are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. The Saturday races are scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m.
Awards ceremonies are scheduled for Friday at 12:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.