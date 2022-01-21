Structure fire damages Hurt Photography in Oxford

The Hurt House of Photography, located at 130 Snow Street in Oxford, was heavily damaged Friday morning by fire.
According to city officials, the Oxford Fire Department received a structure fire call to the business at 10:22 a.m.
The 3,000-square-foot structure owned by Danny Hurt contained a basement, first floor, second floor and full attic. It was constructed in 1910 out of heavy pine timbers and tongue-and-groove ceilings.
Firefighters with the Oxford Fire Department, who arrived within two minutes of the call, had difficulties accessing the fire in the attic area due to multiple roofs under a metal roof. An entire shift from the OFD responded to the scene due to the size of the structure and the cold weather, requiring the department to call in personnel from other shift who could cover any other emergency that might have occurred during the time spent fighting the Snow Street blaze.
The house received heavy fire damage to the second floor and attic areas and sustained heavy smoke and water damage throughout the house.
The Oxford Police Department, Oxford Health System paramedics and personnel with the Oxford Performing Arts Center offered assistance at the scene as bystanders offered drinks to those working the scene.
The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.