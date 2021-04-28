Stoplights getting a little more ‘go’ near Exchange, Choccolocco Park

OXFORD — Stoplights at three intersections on Leon Smith Parkway will be resynchronized to improve traffic flow within the next week.
The City Council approved work by Tennessee-based traffic management firm GRIDSMART Technologies during its Tuesday night meeting, which should help keep cars moving smoothly on and off the parkway. Lights will be modified at the intersections of Leon Smith Parkway and Boiling Springs Road beside Choccolocco Park, Crystal Waterway Drive in front of Home Depot at the Exchange and Commons Way, beside Publix.
The work will cost $58,475. Mayor Alton Craft said he had been told by city employees that the work could be finished as soon as next week.
During the meeting, the City Council also:
— Discussed reappointments to city boards. Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard said that people interested in running for city offices often have limited experience in city management, though they’re interested in working on the city’s various boards, which manage zoning, city planning and other tasks. People whose terms end on those boards are often simply reappointed, sometimes without much discussion, she explained.
Other council members were receptive to opening those positions up to more applicants, though no immediate plans for a change in procedure were discussed.
— Voted to participate in the state sales tax holiday weekend beginning July 16, a back-to-school shopping event.
— Reappointed Alyssa Enzor Baxley and Ronnie Higginbotham to the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
— Declared various cleaning supplies and golf equipment surplus; the equipment includes sportswear and golf clubs.
— Approved the purchase of a shed from the Shed Shop that will store equipment used by the Keep Oxford Beautiful board, including litter buckets, trash bags and cleaning supplies. The 10-by-12 foot shed will cost $2,895, about $1,000 cheaper than from local big box hardware stores, said Bill Bunn, a board member.
— Introduced members of Oxford High School’s student government, who will spend part of Wednesday job shadowing city leaders and department heads.