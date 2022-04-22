State Senate hopefuls tackle issues in forum

OXFORD -- It was a cordial session of pleasantries Thursday night at the Oxford Civic Center as four hopefuls for State Senate District 12 laid out their “if elected” platforms during a candidate forum.
Anniston lawyer Wendy Ghee Draper, Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis and businessman Keith Kelley all have their hat in the ring for the upcoming Republican primary on May 24.
Democrat contender certified public accountant Danny McCullars is running unopposed and will face the Republican winner in the general election on November 8. About 80 people attended the event which was moderated by Mike “Tex” Carter of radio station WHMA.
The forum was sponsored by the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center, Consolidated Publishing, The Calhoun County Republican Party, The Calhoun County Democratic Party and The Cheaha Republican Women’s Club. The candidates were asked a series of questions ranging from a lottery, education to health care and state corrections.
Carter asked the candidates whether they supported or opposed any, or all, gaming bills. Carter said a gaming bill that married a state lottery with casino gambling failed in the 2021 legislative session. He told the candidates that the results of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Commission on Gaming states that annual projected income from all gaming would be more than $700 million.
All three Republicans said the people need to decide the fate of any future gaming/lottery bills at the ballot box.
Wayne Willis said a lottery bill came up when Don Siegelman was governor and the people voted no.
“This is one of those hotly contested issues that society is really divided in Alabama and I don’t think it’s a decision that we should let politicians in Montgomery who are bought and paid for by lobbyists make the decision,” Willis said.
“I say put it on a ballot, a clean ballot, not something that has a bunch of garbage thrown in there with it, what we don’t want, we do want, and cloud it with innuendos that we really don’t understand,” Willis said.
“Democracy in action,” the mayor said.
Kelley said the topic has come up before and has been introduced in the legislature “over and over again.”
“The reason it hasn't got to the people for a vote so far is because the backfighting of who gets the revenue from it,” he said.
Kelley said if the bill had been passed by public vote during the Siegelman administration, decisions on disbursement of funds would have rested with five to six individuals.
“Those are the type things that you don’t hear about in public whenever you're hearing whether gambling up or down, it’s a lot more complicated than that,” Kelley said.
Kelley said the “back parts” of the bill have to be right before submitting it to the people for a vote.
“I don’t have an issue with it going to the people for a vote; I personally am against it,” Kelley said.
Draper said she has heard a lot about the issue while campaigning.
“The people of District 12 and the rest of Alabama want to vote on it, want to have their say, I support people having a vote,” she said.
Draper said she can’t support any hypothetical bills because it’s unknown what may be included in them.
“What I would be concerned about is to make sure any legislation addresses transparency, and we know where the money is going and how it’s going to be regulated,” Draper said.
“How are we going to avoid corruption within the process, so I say let the people have a say,” Draper said.
McCullars said the gaming industry is alive and well in Alabama and added that casinos and gaming is a “political boondoggle.”
“The Native American-based system that we have heretofore, there’s been a lot of underhanded payouts that have happened,” he said.
“There’s been no consistency as far as a lottery goes, we have likely passed the point of maximum return but nevertheless we send billions of dollars annually out of state into the gaming, it’s not properly regulated nor is it properly taxed,” McCullars said.
“Gaming does hurt the poor disproportionately, that is my main drawback with it, I’m not in the business of telling people what they should or shouldn't do,” McCullars said.
Legalization of the personal use and taxation of marijuana
Draper: “We need to lock up violent criminals and hold them accountable but we have a crime problem and we need to address it.”
Willis: “I do not endorse any kind of recreational drug use of any kind.”
Kelley: “I’m pretty simple on this, it's a no for me for recreational use.”
McClullars: “It’s here, it’s not going anywhere and I would personally like to see the resources focused on hard drugs.”
Budget shortfall for Sheriff Office’s created by inflation coupled with the elimination of the pistol permit fee
Willis: Create revenue for the Sheriff’s Office by increasing the cost of serving civil papers and other options.
Kelley: Revenue can be raised by increasing court costs or an outright tax.
Draper: There should be no problem allocating funds for the Sheriff Offices due to budgets being at an all time high.
McCullars: Money should come from the online collection of sales taxes.
How to resolve the problem of execution methods in Alabama. Lethal injection drugs are sometimes not available. South Carolina’s alternate method of execution is a firing squad.
Kelley: There are a number of other methods of execution available.
Draper: Does not believe there is a problem of execution methods in Alabama and if so find solutions.
McCullars: Find the most humane way for executions.
Willis: Supports death penalty.
Ongoing Federal Lawsuit addressing inhumane treatment of prisoners. The Federal DOJ may have to take over state prisons and send the state a bill. 15 percent are incarcerated for nonviolent drug offenses, mostly in need of mental health treatment. What can be done by the legislature to protect the public while making fiduciary decisions for the state?
Draper: We need to address the crime problem, need to have a conversation on how to address mental health, improve education and economy.
McCullars: Get people on track, that does not include mass incarceration of mental health affected individuals.
Willis: Prison system is overburdened. Prison should be rehabilitation for inmates. Far too many people locked up for mental illness.
Kelley: Helped with legislation for a mental health officer for each county. Mental health problems are real.
Expansion of Medicaid
Willis: Government has no business in health care.
McCullars: Is for expansion of Medicaid.
Kelley: Supports small government, rural hospitals have to be protected.
Draper: Has concerns for expanding the Affordable Healthcare Act. Wants everyone to have access to health care.
Education improvement
Willis: Does not believe Alabama’s scores are as low as being reported. Wants an even playing field for testing compared to other states.
Kelley: Businesses locating in Alabama look at education as a deciding factor. Create a coalition of teachers, parents, business people and administrators to study the issue.
Draper: Supports expanding Pre-K programs to improve reading skills, invest in partnerships between the schools and communities.
McCullars: Education should be built from the classroom out, teachers are invaluable.