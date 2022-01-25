State high school baseball tourney coming to Oxford, JSU

The Oxford City Council approved a contract Tuesday night, in conjunction with Jacksonville State University, with the Alabama High School Athletic Association that will bring the 2022 AHSAA State Baseball Championships to Choccolocco Park and JSU’s Ruby Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
The championships are scheduled for May 16-21.
The move to Calhoun County from the games’ traditional Montgomery sites was brought about by scheduling conflicts with the Montgomery Biscuits’ Southern League schedule and the Sun Belt Championships being held at Riverwalk Stadium, which usually serves as one of the host venues for the annual event.
“You have to have two venues for the baseball championships,” Oxford Parks and Recreation Director Don Hudson explained to The Anniston Star shortly after the council’s approval. “What we are able to offer is a good fit.”
Hudson said JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr. had already signed off on accepting the hosting offer and the AHSAA Central Board of Control had approved the move in a specially called virtual meeting.
“All of the first-round games will be played in Oxford,” Hudson said. “The second round and the ‘if games’ will be played at JSU. This will be a major economic impact for Oxford and the area.”
Under the terms of the contract, which are for this year’s event only, the city and JSU will split the payment of a $25,000 “cash bid fee” that will be paid no later than 60 days after the games have concluded.
JSU will provide 10 complimentary hotel rooms for a maximum of six nights each during the games at locations determined by the city and JSU for AHSAA staff, officials and athletic trainers.
Oxford and JSU will work with the local Convention and Visitors Bureau to secure discounted rates with area hotels and condominium facilities, with those rates being posted on the AHSAA website for easy access by teams and “anyone else needing housing for the event.”
The city and JSU, through mutual agreement, will retain all concessions revenue and parking fees. The maximum allowable parking fee will be $5 per day.
The AHSAA will keep all revenue generated at the gates.
Hosting the championship games will be a major event for the city of Oxford as it will be in the middle of celebrating its 170th anniversary.
Mayor Alton Craft presented a proclamation during Tuesday’s meeting kicking off the city’s recognition of its founding on Feb. 7, 1852.
“It is fitting we should join in an expression of our pride and appreciation for many civic and economic benefits that our community has enjoyed over the past 170 years because of the growth and prosperity of our city,” the proclamation reads.