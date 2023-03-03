 Skip to main content
Stanley marks one year as Oxford schools superintendent

Stanley

Shannon Stanley, a 1986 Oxford High School graduate and former superintendent of Boaz City Schools, has been named the district’s new superintendent. Photo by Bill Wilson

OXFORD On her way to Oxford High School graduation ceremonies last year, Dr. Shannon Stanley was asked if, on the day of her own graduation in 1986 on that same football field, she had ever thought she would lead the school district that awarded her a diploma.

“I honestly didn’t know what I was going to do at that point in time,” Stanley told The Anniston Star on Thursday — one year and one day into her tenure as school superintendent. “I had no sense of my future self. I didn’t even know I was going to be a teacher.”

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.