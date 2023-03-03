Stanley marks one year as Oxford schools superintendent

OXFORD — On her way to Oxford High School graduation ceremonies last year, Dr. Shannon Stanley was asked if, on the day of her own graduation in 1986 on that same football field, she had ever thought she would lead the school district that awarded her a diploma.
“I honestly didn’t know what I was going to do at that point in time,” Stanley told The Anniston Star on Thursday — one year and one day into her tenure as school superintendent. “I had no sense of my future self. I didn’t even know I was going to be a teacher.”
Stanley said the plan was to go straight to the University of Alabama and study pre-med, but the education gene within her family proved to be strong and, after changing her major three times, has led to her current position.
Stanley said her first year in the job “feels like ten, but it’s because of all we have done.”
“We have done so much and I have gotten to know so much about our district it feels like I have been here much longer,” Stanley said.
She tells people who ask her if she likes the job: “Yes, I do. I’m home.”
“There is a sense of comfort but also a sense of awe that I once walked across that same field just like all of our seniors,” she said.
Stanley said she did not have the Career Tech options and pathways current students now have.
“I never had the luxury of a preview of what I wanted to be,” she said. “That is why I am so passionate about CTE because it gives students a vision of the future so they can see if that is where they fit. If you don’t have that context you just really don’t know.”
There have been a few bumps along the first year as difficulties with both graduation and prom dress codes; however, Stanley says both issues brought out many positive points about the students for which she is responsible.
“I challenge anyone who comes to the prom to see how ‘antiquated’ we are because there is going to be attire there that does not fit the mold of what they think we are trying to portray,” she said. “The students did get mad about it but we told them, ‘Just make sure your attire is within the dress code and if the media comes to cover it, just have a fashion parade. It’s your prom. Don’t let people distract you from enjoying it.”
Stanley said how the students dealt with both the prom dress code and last year’s graduation date reflects well on the training they are receiving to be leaders.
“When there was the City Council meeting [prior to graduation] and students were there advocating for what they needed and wanted, I commended them for that. That is leadership,” she said. “I can’t be a leader and not look favorably on students trying to be leaders. It may not all work out in their favor sometimes, but the more they are in leadership they understand you have to make decisions for the greater good.”
Stanley said she was “beamingly proud” with the students’ “professionalism and positivity” in how they have dealt with those issues.
“They had control of their emotions and knew how to speak,” she said. “That is a testament of what they do day to day and is part of helping students to own their learning. I do not discourage that. I encourage it in a constructive way and our students have shown me nothing but them using that constructive way. They know the channels to go through to express their opinion and preferences.”
Stanley calls the district’s staff and faculty “amazing” and credits their experienced opinions and professional dedication with getting through a first year loaded with success.
“When I walked in on the first day, my first priority was to listen and learn,” she said. “I used to always tell them I haven’t finished the rollercoaster ride yet. As of Wednesday, I have. The carts are back in the stall and we are getting ready to go around again, but we know where all the turns, curves and bumps are.”
Stanley acknowledges education is changing in sometimes significant ways.
“We are a district full of traditions that define who we are,” she said. “Knowing that, you don’t want to come in and change those legacies but you do want to acknowledge what people are telling you need to be improved.”
To that end, the staff and faculty was surveyed in an independent manner to get their ideas and opinions “on the areas on which we need to be more focused.”
Those areas included better communication with the public and “ownership of learning” giving teachers a voice about “how things need to evolve based on student need because they are the ones with the students day to day.”
“We are doing another survey in April and I am excited to see the before and after — where we have improved and where we still need to work,” Stanley said.
Stanley said parents are beginning to return to the schools post-pandemic.
“There are more activities now for the parents and they are coming back in for events,” she said. “As recently as our last administration meeting we were discussing how to congregate parents in ways that inform them and let them know we want them involved. We have to have their support.”
Stanley’s demeanor is laid back, but she admits to getting “agitated sometimes.”
“When I see inefficiency that creates more work for our staff that agitates me,” she said. “I’m not the one who can solely create a solution. I am all about having shared leadership because one person cannot do all of the things we need to do to expand opportunities for students. We have lots of opportunities here in Oxford, but our goal is to provide more. It takes everybody. We all must have skin in the game.”
“My frustrations come from having things in place that evolve and we don’t think about how to make it more efficient,” Stanley said. “I get frustrated when I see we are hindering teachers’ abilities to spend as much time as they can working with students. Sometimes at a district level, because of state and federal regulations, we need information on this or that. We have to go back and streamline that to take as much of that off of the teacher and student as we can.”
Stanley says the changes in education will continue to evolve as educators understand their role in economic vitality.
“That is something we have been separated from for so long because we have all been in our bubble getting students to graduate high school,” she said. “But, what about after graduation? We have never really owned that until recently and only in a very small way. That does not mean stepping away from our role as educators but now encompassing the real world.”
She said that takes people from industry and business also speaking to students and helping to design career pathways.
“Parents and students need to understand a pathway to success can include as four-year degree, but is not exclusive to a four-year degree,” Stanley said. “That is a mindset that has to evolve with our external partners. These jobs at the end of CTE are not minimum wage jobs and can provide a further education without student debt.”
Stanley said watching the students in the Vision 1 program sharing their ideas with community leaders, watching the mechanical expertise and joy of students in the Greenpower program and seeing the dedication of the teachers are just three points that tells her she is where she need to be in her career — at Oxford City Schools.
“I get to watch magic happen every day,” Stanley said.