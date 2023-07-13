 Skip to main content
St. Mark UMC Scouts visit Oxford council meeting

OXFORD — Members of Boy Scout Troop 9 from St. Mark United Methodist Church were recognized Tuesday night as they attended the Oxford City Council’s regular business session.

The troop members were there as part of their protocol for earning the “Citizenship in the Community” merit badge.