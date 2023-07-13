St. Mark UMC Scouts visit Oxford council meeting

OXFORD — Members of Boy Scout Troop 9 from St. Mark United Methodist Church were recognized Tuesday night as they attended the Oxford City Council’s regular business session.
The troop members were there as part of their protocol for earning the “Citizenship in the Community” merit badge.
Ron Allen, city attorney and former Eagle Scout, told the troop members he had “the greatest appreciation for what you do.”
‘You will learn a lot and you certainly have my admiration,” Allen said.
The troop members witnessed local government in action on a night short of any major business.
Council approved several board reappointments, including John Rawlings to the Oxford Library Board; Mike Watts and Barney Turner to the Commercial Development Authority; and Eddie Harrell and Boice Turner to the Oxford Water Works Board.
Councilman Phil Gardner was appointed to the Oxford Health Care Authority Board.