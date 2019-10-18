OXFORD — The Oxford Performing Arts Center has been bothered by its ghosts so often that staff has caught them on tape. Next weekend, they’ll catch them on tour, too.
Visitors to the building Oct. 26 can take part in small-group tours of the building, the former site of City Hall, a jail and a schoolhouse over the 100-plus years since it was built. According to Amelia Webber, OPAC’s box office manager, “Ghosts of OPAC” tours take about 25 minutes and travel through the whole building. That includes the orchestra area under the stage, the second-floor art gallery and the women’s jail cells — cleverly converted into the facility’s gift shop.
Of course, being a Halloween-centric tour, there are spooky happenings, too.
“We go through and talk about what the jail cells were used for, who may have been there — and who may still be haunting the halls,” Webber said Friday afternoon, seated on a bench in the lobby. “It’s not really a haunted house but it has the potential for some spooky encounters.”
Anyone who has visited the theater knows it has inviting decor, but in the right light, anything can be a bit unsettling. Webber, who “wears many hats” in her role, spends time in the building alone with OPAC’s resident ghosts — Little Annie, who staffers think is the ghost of a former student at the schoolhouse, and Charles, who seems to be a former inmate from the jail cells upstairs, where the men were kept, which have been converted into offices.
Annie leans toward mischief and pranks, Webber said, like flickering lights and doors shutting on their own.
“It’s never mean, more like a prankster kind of thing,” Webber said.
Charles seems to be the one turning on the lights and pulling open a drawer in the box office. It happens so often, Webber said, that she had Executive Director John Longshore record the room while everyone was out to get definitive proof of the haunting.
“I’ve made John run the cameras back and you can see the drawer easing out,” she said. “We have that recorded.”
The tours are just one part of downtown Oxford’s Halloween gathering next weekend. The day starts with performances of “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., presented by the Foothills Stage Company. Then Main Street Trick-or-Treat, a free event with candy, music and a costume contest, among other features, runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The evening caps with OPAC’s tours starting at 7:30 p.m. and its Fright-Light Spooktacular, which runs four times at and after 7 p.m.
The Spooktacular, which is free, uses projection mapping to turn the front of OPAC into a projection space where 3D effects can happen, such as bricks crumbling off the building and characters dancing, Webber said.
“We’re basically changing the historic facade of the building into a screen,” Webber said. “It’s fun and family-friendly, with zombies doing ‘Thriller,’ a skeleton band playing on the front of OPAC — ghosts doing Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5.’ It’s really fun stuff.”
Admission to the tours is $15, with a maximum of 15 people per tour group. They run every half hour starting at 7:30 p.m. for five tours, with four more on both Oct. 27 and Halloween night. Spookley the Square Pumpkin tickets range from $8 to $11. Tickets for both events are available at oxfordpac.com.