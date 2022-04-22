Special Olympics held in Oxford

Choccolocco Park in Oxford hosted a Special Olympics, which brought together young athletes from several schools in Calhoun County to compete in various games, such as the standing long jump, softball throw, and 25-meter race. Kids ran, jumped, and played in the warm spring air Thursday as a gaggle of onlookers seated in stands, under tents and on the sidelines cheered on their competitive spirits. One curious young lady, Anniston Rhodes, 17, of Alexandria, showed interest in a photographer’s work as she lifted the camera to take photos of her mom and friends. Kona Ice was parked to the right of the race track, offering its ice cold shaved concoctions to those in need of refreshments.