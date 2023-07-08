Spann encourages kids to know their weather

OXFORD — ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann paid a visit Friday morning to the Oxford Public Library as part of the library’s summer reading program and encouraged kids to know more about the weather.
“You need to put down your phones and look to the skies more often,” Spann told the youngsters. “There, you will see the greatest show on Earth.”
Spann spoke for an hour offering fun and information to an appreciative community room full of admirers young and old.
One youngster, when asked what she was learning in third grade, replied, “Presidents.”
“Who was the first president?” Spann asked.
“George Washington,” the youngster responded.
“That’s good,” Spann replied with a smile. “That was about when I started doing weather on television.”
Spann described part of his job as “standing in front of a screen in front of thousands of people and talking about weather.”
He did the same for the youngsters as he made a presentation filled with illustrations, photos and videos all designed to educate them about the weather.
“My job is to predict the future. Predicting the future is hard,” Spann said, challenging the kids to say whether the sunny skies they were experiencing at that moment would still be there later in the afternoon.
Spann said there are two constants: there is always air and there is always water in the air. He added both of those are constantly monitored by several special instruments specially designed for that purpose.
“The air in this room actually has weight,” he explained. “We measure that with a barometer.”
He said all that data is used to create the many maps used in forecasting “and I love maps.”
“We are finding out something that really makes me sad,” Spann said. “We are learning most adults cannot find their house on a map. I want you guys to learn geography. When the weather is bad, guess what we use. Maps. I see at least 200 maps a day in my job.”
Spann illustrated his point by showing a high-resolution satellite photograph of the Earth taken an hour before he started speaking and then pinpointed the location of Oxford.
He also used one of the various weather maps loaded with various points of data to encourage the study of math.
“I loved math in school,” Spann said. “I was not the best reader. I’m not the best reader. But, I love math. Every number on that map tells me a story about the weather. One number tells me the temperature and another tells me how much water is in the air. When those numbers are close together, that means there is a lot of water in the air and it is humid.”
Spann also explained “the things you guys don’t know about” in forecasting the weather.
“Twice a day, we launch a balloon filled with hydrogen which has a white box containing a radio transmitter and all the instruments with a little parachute attached to it,” he explained. “Without knowing what is happening up there, it’s hard to understand what is happening down here.”
Spann explained when the balloon gets to a certain height, the balloon pops and the box comes back to the ground.
“They usually end up in trees or aren’t found, but they are cool if you do find them and you can keep them,” he said. “Or, there is an envelope attached where you can return them for free.”
Spann also told the youngsters tornadoes are not things to be afraid of, and showed videos of large storms where no one was hurt.
“They knew they were coming and knew what to do,” he said adding the cautionary importance of weather radios. “Everyone thinks they can just use their phones. Those cell phones are usually the first things to go out.”
“Always remember things can be replaced,” Spann said. “It’s more important people are safe.”
He also admitted the one weather item that frightens him the most is lightning.
“Even if it’s not raining and there is lightning, you don’t need to be outside playing,” Spann said.
On a more fun side, Spann showed videos of people enjoying themselves during a big snow a few years ago. The scenes included a man using a recliner as a snowboard and someone jumping into a pool when it was below freezing.
“We know how to have fun in the snow in Alabama,” he said.